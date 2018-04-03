" /> //pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
Published On: Tue, Apr 3rd, 2018

Obasanjo insists Buhari’s govt has failed as Presidency responds

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has again criticised the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, maintaining that the government has failed.

Former President Obasanjo and President Buhari

The former president said this on Monday when he received members of the New Nigeria group at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

“The first lesson I learnt in my military training is never reinforce failure; what we have now is failure. Never you reinforce failure, let failure be failure,” he said.

Obasanjo had on Tuesday (January 23, 2018)  issued a 13-page statement, criticising President Buhari’s performance and calling for a new movement to salvage the country from its challenges.

He had also warned the President against seeking re-election, alleging that the present government has failed in one of the areas it pitched as its ‘key point of action’ when it assumed office – the anti-corruption fight.

Incompetent Government?

Addressing members of the New Nigeria group at his residence Monday, the former president rated the present administration as ineffective.

He said, “The truth is this – when you have an ineffective and incompetent government, we are all victims and don’t let anybody deceive you.

“Those of you who are in business, your business could have been better today if we have a competent and effective and performing government.

Obasanjo also accused the President of having a “poor understanding” of the dynamics of internal politics.

He warned Nigerians not to get carried away by the recent apology tendered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as well as the reforms of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

READ  CAP in spreadsheet...painting a meltdown

“This time, for us to make it, we need all hands on deck,” Obasanjo stated. “I have publicly said and I mean it that as a party, neither PDP nor APC can get us there; never mind about reforms and apology and all that,” he said.

Obasanjo further asked the APC to stop giving excuses that it has yet to perform better because it met challenges, noting that the party was aware of the challenges before it wrestled power from the PDP.

He then asked youths in the country to rise up to the challenge of providing the much needed new generation of leadership for the development of Nigeria’s socio-economic and political development.

The former president also asked the younger generation to take the bull by the horn, if they must effectively confront “power addicts” in their resolve to achieve the set goals and objectives of providing an alternative in the political leadership of the country.

He stressed the need for a “strong popular grassroots movement” in Nigeria, saying that’s the way to bring about the change, sustainability and stability the nation needs in its democracy

On the flip said, the former president said, “You cannot take PDP as it is, and APC as it is; but they are not all made of evil people, there are good people. I said PDP is leprous hand, APC is leprous hand, but there are some clean fingers in them.

“So, let’s take those clean fingers in them and graft the clean fingers in our own. That is the way to go and if we go that way, we will get there.”

READ  Buhari should be first on list of looters — Fayose

Meanwhile, The Presidency has responded to the statement made by Obasanjo who described President Muhammadu Buhari’s government as a failure.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, reacted in a telephone interview with Channels Television on Monday, hours after Obasanjo made the allegation.

In his reaction, Adesina believes the former president has not said anything new and President Buhari’s administration has taken it upon itself not to join issues with the former leader.

He, however, said the statement issued by the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, in response to the earlier criticism by former President Obasanjo had already addressed the issues raised.

The presidential aide maintained that the APC led government would keep making reference to the failures of the past administration, although they do not see it as complaining about the challenges of the country as highlighted by Obasanjo.

On the management of the economy, he noted that Nigeria now has more savings and accused the past administration of running the nation badly, despite the benefit of the price of crude under it.

Adesina said President Buhari’s government has made considerable efforts in improving the economy and infrastructure in the country.

On January 23, 2018, former President Obasanjo had issued a 13-page statement, criticising President Buhari’s performance and calling for a new movement to salvage the country from its challenges.

He had also warned the President against seeking re-election, alleging that the present government has failed in one of the areas it pitched as its ‘key point of action’ when it assumed office – the anti-corruption fight.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • PA Adebanjo bombs Buhari, says President abating herdsmen

      Prominent Afenifere chieftain and Awoist, PA Ayo Adebanjo has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari over his poor handling of herdsmen menace across the country, noting that by the President’s action, it was evident that he was aiding the killer herders. PA Adebanjo who made the assertion in a phone interview with Business Hallmark, backed former […]

  • Hate speech bill: Lawyers, activists, knock senate

      OBINNA EZUGWU The Hate Speech Bill debated at the Nigerian senate has continued to attract condemnations by lawyers and civil rights activists who insist the move is draconian and must therefore, not be allowed to see the light of the day. Although some members of the Senate, especially Senator Sabi Abdullahi, the red chamber’s […]

  • Gov Okorocha will end like all mortals – Chief Uwazurike

    Senior lawyer and president emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike says that the Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha’s days would soon be over, stressing that like all mortals, he cannot decide the future. He also has noted that from the actions of the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, […]

  • Obasanjo insists Buhari’s govt has failed as Presidency responds

    Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has again criticised the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, maintaining that the government has failed. The former president said this on Monday when he received members of the New Nigeria group at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. “The first lesson I learnt in my military […]

  • China slams tariffs on US pork, 127 others

    China has responded to US imposition of tariffs on imports of Aluminium and steel by slamming tariffs by up to 25 percent on 128 U.S. products including frozen pork, wine and certain fruits and nuts. The tariffs, to take effect on Monday, were announced late on Sunday by China’s finance ministry and matched a list […]

  • CAP in spreadsheet…painting a meltdown

    By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc is a household products and paint manufacturing firm that has seen better days. The company’s management has been superb in keeping a tight lid on costs but has found it difficult to pile in the paying bodies to shore up revenues.  The problem has already started […]

  • Access, Ecobank reward shareholders with mouth watering returns

    As the economy continues to show signs of better days, results of listed companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) are also painting a fair picture of improvement. Access bank Plc and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) have both joined the league of G T Bank and Zenith Banks whose results have kept investors smiles warm […]

  • First Bank restrategises for greater heights

    By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY   As far as banks go, First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) is reworking a business model that has suffered pain. The new bank management led by Dr Adesola Adedutan is changing the banks direction by becoming an aggressive retail behemoth leveraging digitization as a platform for market dominance. At a recent breakfast […]

  • Danjuma: Roar of the tiger

    By OBINNA EZUGWU   Last week, visibly enraged General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd), shook the country’s political landscape when he lashed out at the Nigerian Armed Forces for aiding and abating armed bandits on an “ethnic cleansing” mission in his home state of Taraba, as well as other riverine states of the federation, noting specifically […]

  • Cancer Spread: Newly discovered ‘Organ’ could play role

    Thanks to a laser-equipped mini-microscope developed by a French start-up, scientists have discovered a previously undetected feature of the human anatomy that could help explain why some cancers spread so quickly. Nobody was looking for the interstitium, as the new quasi-organ is called, because no one knew it was there, at least not in complex […]

  • Alleged looters’ list: Secondus demands N1.5bn compensation, apology

    The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus, has demanded for a public apology and the sum of N1.5billion as compensation, following the list of alleged looters revealed by the Federal Government. Mr Secondus made the demand on Saturday in a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, one day after […]

  • Senator Mantu confesses: I helped rig elections

    A former deputy president of the Nigerian Senate, Ibrahim Mantu, has revealed how he helped his party to win elections in the past. Senator Mantu, who was a senator on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ‘confessed the truth’ during an interview on Hard Copy, a Channels Television programme that airs on Friday. […]

  • NSE: Market reopens April 3 as Nestle leads gainers table

    The market would reopen on April 3 following the March 30 and April 2 public holidays declared by the Federal Government to mark Easter celebrations, as Nestle Nigeria PLC  led the gainers’ table  at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) appreciating by N39.70 to close at N1,380 per share on Thursday. The News Agency of Nigeria […]

  • Treasury looters: FG names Secondus, others in PDP

    The Federal Government on Friday listed names of some members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who it alleged looted the national treasury when the party was in power. At a media briefing in Lagos, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the PDP National Chairman, Uche Seconduns took N200 million from the office […]

  • Why Lekki Deep Seaport is important to Nigeria’s economy – Amaechi

    The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has explained the importance of the Lekki Deep Seaport to Nigeria’s economy. The Minister said that the  Deep Seaport will improve and upgrade the capacity of the Nigerian ports which are already existing in the country. ” Every country that desires a market share in the global maritime space […]

  • Easter Message: Counter hate with love-Buhari urges Nigerians

    President Muhammadu Buhari As Christians in Nigeria prepare to celebrate Easter, President Muhammadu Buhari has called on them to counter hate speech, corruption, and terrorism by showing love and working for peace and social justice. The President made the call on Thursday in his Easter message during which he extolled the exemplary life of Christ […]