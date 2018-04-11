China vows to open markets amid United States’ trade dispute China said Wednesday it would further open its financial markets in the latest apparent attempt to cool economic tensions with the United States, as IMF chief Christine Lagarde warned the world trade system was in danger of being “torn apart” by protectionism. China’s securities regulator said foreign investors would be able to buy more Chinese […]

Oando shares move up 10% on Stock Exchange The shares of troubled energy trader, Oando Nigeria Plc, moved up the maximum 10 per cent to N6.99, within the first one hour of trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday. Stock trader and Chief Executive of Cowry Asset Management, Mr Johnson Chukwu, told Channels Television that investors demand for the shares of […]

Check activities of illegal Universities, NUC begs EFCC The National Universities Commission (NUC) has called for the intervention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in checking the activities of fraudsters operating illegal universities in the country. Executive Secretary of NUC, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, made the call on Tuesday during a visit to the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, […]

New compound that repairs cancer cells found Biologists from St. Petersburg have created a compound that causes cancer cells to repair their DNA or self-destruct after fatal genome damage occurs. The efficacy of the new compound is much higher than that of the most powerful drugs developed in the U.S. and Europe, TASS reported, quoting Alexander Garabagiu, professor of St. Petersburg State Technological […]

Nigerians now 198m: NPC boss The National Population Commission (NPC) has put Nigeria’s current population at 198 million people with urban population growing at an average annual growth rate of about 6.5 per cent . Chairman of NPC, Mr Eze Duruiheoma, stated this in New York while delivering Nigeria’s statement on Sustainable Cities, Human Mobility and International Migration at the 51st […]

Buhari should tell us what he has done to deserve second term – Chief Uwazurike By OBINNA EZUGWU Senior lawyer and president emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to tell Nigerians what he has achieved in the last three years of his administration to deserve reelection in 2019. Buhari had at the National Executive Meeting of the All Progressives Congress […]

ECOWAS targets self-sufficiency in rice by 2025 The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) says its rice offensive programme will make self-sufficiency in rice a reality in the sub-region by 2025.Mr Ernest Aubee, Principal Programme Officer and ECOWAS Head of Agriculture Division, made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday. Aubee said that […]

Entrepreneurship: Escape route from poverty Poverty and unemployment in Nigeria have remained hydra-headed in spite of many government intervention programmes. The situation is even worsened yearly as the country’s tertiary institutions turn out graduates, who join the endless search for elusive jobs. The reality is that every job seeker can no longer be guaranteed a paid job but every citizen […]

2019: Buhari declares intention to run for second term President Muhammadu Buhari has declared the intention to run for the second term after months of speculation. The President said this on Monday at a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership. The national publicity secretary of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi and the Chief Whip, House of […]

Controversy trail Gowon’s silence on national issues By OBINNA EZUGWU For most Nigerians, General Yakubu Gowon will remain an eternal hero for leading the Nigerian side during the 30-month Nigeria-Biafra war which ended with the defeat of the breakaway Republic of Biafra peopled mainly by the Igbo of Eastern Nigeria, leading to the reintegration of the ill-fated republic into the Nigerian federation. […]

SPECIAL REPORT: The UBA Spreadsheet…challenging for a piece of the global market By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY United Bank for Africa (UBA) has come a long way from its iconic ‘wise men bank with UBA’ advert days in the 1990’s, but its wise men reference resonates with a younger generation of millennials as the bank steps onto the global stage with greater determination to diversify its corporate risk […]

UAC loses steam with 61% PAT decline By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Once-upon-a-time household goods and office equipment giant, UACN, has continued to see its fortunes plummet as the group fails to find ways to stop the decline in corporate earnings. The business conglomerate’s operating performance in 2017 represents a now familiar story of underlying organizational weakness as most of the firms under its […]

GT Bank rebases 2018 Profitability forecast By OKEY ONYEWEAKU Against the backdrop of healthier economic growth projection for the Nigerian economy in 2018, GT Bank, Nigeria’s most popular millennial banking service provider has set fresh targets for the institution going into the second quarter of the year. With the economy expected to grow by between 2.6 and 2.8 per cent […]

Tinubu’s APC; hurdles before the beautiful bride By OBINNA EZUGWU On Wednesday last week, governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa to finally agree that there will be no tenure elongation for the party’s chairman, Chief John Oyegun. It is a decision that could very well seal Oyegun’s fate, however the party could […]

Gloom over budget as experts query growth forecasts By UCHE CHRIS With the 2018 budget still to be passed by the National Assembly at the end of the first quarter of the year and the extension of the implementation of the 2017 budget for capital projects to May, hopes of possible growth in the economy this year prior to the general election are […]