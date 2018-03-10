NYCN canvasses 30% affirmative action for youths

225 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has called for a 30 per cent affirmative action for Nigerian youths in all spheres of endeavour.

Comrade Obinna Nwaka, NYCN’s Director, Directorate of Political and Democratic Matters, made the call in Abuja at the 2018 edition of the annual conference on ‘’The Roles of Nigerian Youth in Fostering Peace, Accountability and Good Governance.’’

Nwaka said it was high time over 65 million Nigerian youths were given their full rights in the scheme of things.

“What we want for Nigerian Youth is entrepreneurship, 30 per cent affirmative space in political parties and appointments in local councils, states, federal and private firms operating in Nigeria.

“We want mentorship, youth empowerment, grants, National Youth Centre in FCT, subvention to NYCN, scholarships and core-financing of meaningful youth programs or projects.

“The welfare of the Nigerian youth is very key and should be given priority; we are beaming our searchlight on all elected political office holders; those who are performing below the expectation of the electorates will be shown the way out.’’

On security issue, Nwaka commiserated with the victims and families of the recent Dapchi kidnapping.

He implored security agencies, politicians and businessmen to discontinue using the youths for political gains or achievements.

Nwaka said that the security of lives and property of common masses should not be politicised, undermined or ignored.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the tour on areas affected by insurgency and conflicts and urged him to extend his visit to the families of the victims.

The director said that youths would, despite all odds, continue to maintain the dignity of Nigeria while promoting peace, accountability and good governance.