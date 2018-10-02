Published On: Tue, Oct 2nd, 2018

NWC cancels Lagos APC governorship primary

Ambode and Sanya-Olu: Main gladiators in Lagos APC governorship primary

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) panel on Tuesday cancelled the exercise that took place earlier in the day in the Lagos governorship primary election, saying the preparatory process for the election had just been concluded.

The Chairman of the panel, Chief Clement Ebri, spoke at a news conference in Alausa, Ikeja.

“The preparatory process had just been concluded for the primaries. The primary  is to begin anytime soon.

“There was no election. Election materials are being sorted. “The stage is set and election begins anytime from now. We have guidelines and we will stick to the guidelines.

“Because of the political tension in the state, we decided to be very careful, very methodical. As party men, peace is more important to us than victory.

“We want a kind of victory that will be celebrated by both parties.

“We want an election that will be credible and in line with the guidelines, the extant rules and the laws of the country.

“And that is what we have done. We are ready to go to the field and execute this. So that at the end of the day, we will not be accused of partisanship. Lagos is very important to us and it is a flagship of the APC,” Ebri said.

He said that the panel was ready to give the most credible primary to the state and would contact the national headquarters for information on the preparatory process.

“It takes a lot of work for the main show to take place.

“We are ready to give the state the most credible election.

“We will contact the national headquarters on the timing for the release of materials. It is not our fault that this exercise took this long.

Ebri said the panel was waiting for the party chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, to provide certain information that would enable them post people to the wards.

“We have two aspirants and we need to be fair to both parties. The information we demanded for came in about an hour ago. And we had to struggle this period to balance the equation.

Now that we are ready, we will contact the national headquarters on the situation and the right time will be announced,” Ebri said.

He said that five persons from the local organising committee and four for each ward would be posted .

“They will all go out to ensure the primary is conducted. We all understand the terrain in the state especially as it concerns the traffic situation. So, the materials are available now and ready for deployment.

“The national secretariat advised us to use ballot papers and we came into Lagos with thousands of them. But during the stakeholders meeting, it became obvious that the state chapter of the party was not ready for such primary.

“They claimed that there was time to educate the members and others. And based on the submission made at the stakeholders meeting on Monday, some changes were made,” he said.

Ebri said the panel was advised to conduct the open ballot in a manner that would be objective to all parties.

“And that is one of the adjustments we made to accommodate views of the stakeholders. For us, the stage is set and the primary should commence any moment from now,” he said.

Earlier, the chairman Lagos APC, Balogun said the election held and it was free fair and credible.

When asked if the panel supervised the election, he said he would not be able to answer that.

According to Balogun, he only saw observers and could not tell.

“We are awaiting the panel to declare the result,” he said.

NAN

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • Equity market plunges after Independence holiday, posts 0.17% loss

    FELIX OLOYEDE Renewed profit-taking caused the Nigerian equity market to drop on Tuesday after the Independence Day holiday. The bourse shed 0.17 per cent to reverse Friday’s gain as the All Share Index (ASI) was down by 54.72 absolute points, representing a decrease of 0.17 per cent to close 32,711.65 points on Tuesday. The Market […]

  • Adewale retires as Union Bank CFO

    After six years as an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Union Bank of Nigeria (Union Bank), Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale has retired from the bank. Mrs. Adewale whose retirement took effect from September 25, 2018 has been succeeded by Mr. Joseph Mbulu, former Director, Transformation and Finance Business Manager, the bank stated in […]

  • NWC cancels Lagos APC governorship primary

    The APC National Working Committee (NWC) panel on Tuesday cancelled the exercise that took place earlier in the day in the Lagos governorship primary election, saying the preparatory process for the election had just been concluded. The Chairman of the panel, Chief Clement Ebri, spoke at a news conference in Alausa, Ikeja. “The preparatory process […]

  • Tension in APC over 2019

    …Threat to the party is real – Taofik, APC chieftain  By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA The political climate in the All Progressives Congress (APC) is slowly heating up ahead of the 2019 general elections, with scheming and power play among powerful groups and individuals taking its toll on the unity of the party. Already, several foreign and […]

  • Interview: Bearish equity market normal, says Jubril Aku

    Mr. Jibril Aku, Chairman of SunTrust Bank, and former Managing Director of Ecobank, has assured that the ongoing mass exodus of investors from the Nigeria Stock Market does not call for panic as according to him, it is a pattern that has characterised the country’s political season. Mr. Aku who stated in this interview with […]

  • Ecobank: Tough times and battle for survival

    By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Depressed demand and a drop in local consumer spending have combined to squash top line earnings for continental banking giant, Ecobank Trans International, for the half year ended June 2018. ETI’s results for the first six months of the year show a one per cent dip in the bank’s top line earnings, […]

  • Buhari under fire for ethnicity, nepotism

    By OBINNA EZUGWU Recent appointment of Kano State born Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi as substantial Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) by President Muhammadu Buhari to replace Bayelsa born Mathew Seiyefa who had been acting since the dismissal of Lawal Daura in August, was greeted with outrage. The Southern and Middle Belt […]

  • Osun 2018: Concerns mount over 2019 general elections

    Osun polls has exposed government intention for 2019 – Adegboruwa By OBINNA EZUGWU Last week’s rerun governorship election in Osun State, which eventually saw the emergence of the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate,  Mr. Gboyega Oyetola defeat his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) opponent, Senator Ademola Adeleke with 482 votes – according to results announced by […]

  • Business Hallmark Cover for this week

    © 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article. Reactions from Facebook comments and opinions

  • Grange School Lagos Celebrates Independence Day in Grand Style

    Saluting the nation and its freedom fighters on the last school day before its 58 th Independence Day, the management, staff and students of Grange School Lagos have marked the occasion with a host of activities highlighting the cultural diversity of our great country, Nigeria. The event witnessed the participation of students from various classes […]

  • Curation: Independence Messages from Nigerians

    I congratulate all Nigerians on the occasion of this year's Independence Day anniversary and pray that our country will continue to exist in peace and unity, with continuous development across the nation. #NigeriaAt58 Read more here: https://t.co/kuDXEbR2OI pic.twitter.com/bN4EY6Q0DI — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) October 1, 2018 Happy independence day Nigeria. The labour of our heroes past […]

  • Buhari: No more shady oil deals, brazen theft of billions

    President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration is making progress in the fight against corruption as shady oil deals and the brazen theft of billions of Naira are no more. The president stated this in his address to the nation as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 58th Independence Anniversary in Abuja on Monday, News Agency of […]

  • Weekend of bloodletting: At least seven murdered in renewed Plateau violence, 8 killed in Benue

      No fewer than seven persons were brutally murdered and several houses burnt in a renewed crisis  which started Sunday in Tina Junction area of Jos, Plateau State, just as at least eight persons were killed in a Benue community on Saturday. The Plateau crisis was said to have begun when an Apostolic Church in […]

  • Polaris: Experts hail Emefiele, caution against banking sector crisis

    OKEY ONYENWEAKU Experts have expressed support for the effective and professional measures taken by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele to save Skye Bank from sinking into an unimaginable mess. There appears to be a consensus that the timely intervention of the apex bank was strategic to avert an […]

  • Access Bank pushes for digital dominance

      By OKEY ONYENWEAKU In a move that appears to be designed to push the bank to the top of the pile of technology adopters in the financial service industry in Nigeria, Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director of Access Bank of Nigeria has met with Microsoft Incorporated’s Chief Executive Officer, Satya Nadella, the meeting which […]

  • Tinubu formally dumps Ambode, asks Lagos APC to reject him

    Former Lagos governor, and acclaimed national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially dumped the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and asked members of the party to reject him in 2019. Tinubu who stated this in a statement on Sunday evening, said the governor has deviated from developmental blueprint of […]