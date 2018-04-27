NSE to host 2018 ASEA conference

193 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has emerged the preferred host of the 22nd Annual Conference of the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) scheduled to hold November 25-27, 2018, at the Oriental Hotel Lagos.

The two-day conference with the theme: “Champions On The Rise: Africa’s Ascension To A More Sustainable Future”, will feature keynote addresses and presentations, panel discussions and interactive sessions on burning issues around Africa’s global competitiveness, emerging technologies and inclusive growth, within the broader perspectives of sustainability. It will also provide a platform for networking and business opportunities.

The CEO of NSE and ASEA President, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, stated that “the ASEA conference will continue to be a major platform of cooperation for the African business community. The conference will provide a great opportunity for investors, policy makers, Government, leaders of African exchanges, media and other market stakeholders to network, share valuable experiences, as well as discuss the future development of financial markets in Africa, with the goal of mapping a route to a sustainable future for the African economy.

“About 1,000 delegates are expected at the event which is considered one of the most important financial conferences of the continent due to its attraction to eminent thought leaders, important decision makers and investors interested in the African market”.

“We will leverage the opportunity to reinforce the position of The Nigerian Stock Exchange as a sophisticated bourse, energize the Nigerian capital market eco-system, and showcase Nigeria as an attractive tourism destination amongst others, added Onyema”.

It will also be recalled that NSE successfully hosted the 5th Building African Financial Markets (BAFM) seminar from 28 to 29 April, 2016. It was the first time the capacity building seminar will be hosted outside of South Africa.

The NSE had hosted the ASEA annual conference in 2009.