NSE set to host 2018 Exchange Traded Products conference

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has concluded plans to host the 2018 edition of its Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) conference tagged – Exchange Traded Products: Evolving investment themes, Accessing New Markets and Enhancing Portfolio Alpha. The event is scheduled for December 5, 2018 at Oriental Hotel, Lekki Road – Lagos.

The conference will address Investors, Fund Managers, Regulators, and Capital Market Intermediaries as well as current and prospective ETP issuers. It will feature presentations and panel discussions aimed at providing insights on opportunities for the creation of diversified investment vehicles (such as Structured Products, Exchange Traded Notes and Exchange Traded Funds) and the value proposition of this asset class to investors.

Some of the confirmed speakers and panelists for the conference include Deborah Fuhr, ETFGI; Damilola Ajayi, Executive Director, Vetiva Capital Management; Dayo Obisan, Managing Director, Greenwich Asset Management and President FMAN; Shuaib Audu, Stanbic IBTC Bank; Ndako Minjidadi, Lotus Capital; Sulaiman Adedokun, Meristem Wealth Management; Nerina Visser ETFSA; Dave Uduanu, Managing Director/CEO, Sigma Pension Managers; Dapo Akisanya, Managing Director/CEO, AXA Mansard Pension; Tosin Ojo, Head, Investment Management, Cardinal Stone; Niyi Falade, Managing Director/CEO, Crusader Sterling Pension; Michael Mgwaba, ABSA; Oluwafemi Onifade, Acting Head, Trading Business Division NSE; Justin Bester, Global Markets, Rand Merchant Bank and Efiok E. Efiok, Head, Investment Management Regulation, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) renowned professionals and executives drawn from the domestic and international ETPs, fund management, pension and regulatory landscapes.

Speaking on the conference, Mr. Olufemi Onifade, Acting Head, Trading Business Division at the NSE, highlighted that “ETPs provide a direct and cost effective means of gaining portfolio access to diversified asset returns or markets such as indexes, commodities, sectors or regions; and also lend themselves elegantly to the execution of diverse investment strategies. ETPs are versatile investment vehicles, having been structured to execute a public divestment transaction in India as well as a national savings scheme in South Africa. The Exchange recognises that awareness and capacity building are integral elements in supporting the development of this asset class; indeed, this conference is a direct expression of our commitment to capacity building in the market. It is one of several interventions carefully designed to ensure market operators and participants are poised to leverage the benefits of ETPs in their businesses and portfolios.”

The sponsors for the 2018 Exchange Traded Products conference include ABSA, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, Meristem Asset Management Limited, Vetiva Capital Management, Afrinvest Asset Management and Lotus Capital Limited.

