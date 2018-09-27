NSE retains ISO 27001:2013 certification

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has retained its ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS) for the third year consecutively.

The re-certification followed a rigorous independent audit of NSE’s Information Security Management System (ISMS) by the British Standard Institute (BSI), to ensure that the principles of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) on ISMS standard are being upheld at the Exchange and controls are working as intended.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON, CEO, NSE said that “We are delighted to retain this ISO certification from the British Standard Institute. It demonstrates our continual commitment to data protection and a clear indication of the robustness of our systems and processes in managing sensitive stakeholders’ information. Since first attaining the ISO 27001:2013 certification in August 2015, we have continued to evolve and improve our security management processes to ensure that our information security controls remain safe and effective in light of emerging business needs and the changing security landscape”.

“NSE takes a proactive approach to security as we recognize the importance of protecting our data and stakeholders’ information assets. With our recertification, our clients and stakeholders can be confident that we follow information security best practices in managing our risk exposure”, said Mrs. Favour Femi-Oyewole, Head, Information Security, NSE.

International Organization for Standardization is an independent, standard-setting body which promotes worldwide proprietary, industrial and commercial standards. These standards provide world-class specifications for products, services and systems, to ensure quality, safety and efficiency. ISO 27001:2013, (ISMS) is the international standard of best practice for managing confidentiality, integrity and availability of information asset. This includes financial information, intellectual property, personal records and information entrusted by third parties.

The British Standards Institute is reputed for providing assessment and certification to management system standards across 150 economies globally.

