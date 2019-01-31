NSE partners Emerging Africa Capital Group on ‘Riding The Eagle’

In pursuit of its leadership role and its mission to catalyze the emergence of Nigeria and other African markets as leading investment destinations, the Emerging Africa Capital Group has enlisted the support of the Nigerian Stock Exchange to host the launch of an authoritative work on investing in Nigeria written by its Group Chief Executive Officer, Toyin Sanni titled “Riding the Eagle – A Guide To Investing In Nigeria”.

The event will hold by 10.30 am on Monday, February 4, 2019, on the 20th floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, 4 Customs Street, Lagos.

Riding the Eagle aims to provide an insider perspective on the opportunities and risks of investing in Nigeria. The book is a guide for both local and international investors seeking to exploit the unique opportunities in the Nigerian economy, learn from the success stories of leading investors in Nigeria, as well as how to navigate the potential pitfalls and risks.

The book launch is expected to host Chief Mrs. Folorunso Alakija, Executive Vice Chairman, Famfa Oil, as Chairperson of the event and several other distinguished speakers, including but not limited to the CEO, The Nigerian Stock Exchange, Mr. Oscar Onyema, the Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission, Ms. Mary Uduk, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole and the Group Chairman, Emerging Africa Capital Limited, Chief Mrs. Onikepo Akande, CON.

Emerging Africa will also present its Economic Report at the event. The Report provides a review of 2018 and outlook for 2019. It x-rays the Nigerian Investment environment and sheds light on expectations for critical sectors of the economy, with particular emphasis on the Renewable Energy Sector as an area of special focus.

“We are delighted at the support we have received from the Securities and Exchange Commission “SEC” and the Nigerian Stock Exchange, “NSE” on this project, demonstrating the commitment of these two institutions to the imperative of providing objective information, incisive analysis and clear guidelines to domestic and international investors interested in the Nigerian market” stated Toyin Sanni, Group Chief Executive Officer.

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook