NSE organises fixed income trading workshop for dealing members

In line with its commitment to improve the capacity of its members and enhance investors’ participation in the Fixed Income Market, The Nigerian Stock Exchange will organize a Fixed Income Workshop on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Stock Exchange House.

This workshop will bring together about 200 stockbrokers, dealing members and other key capital market stakeholders to explore opportunities available in the fixed income market, as well as address the concerns and build the capacity of our members interested in trading fixed income on the Exchange.

All fixed income securities (with the exception of zero-​coupon bonds) provide some form of regular interest payments to investors. This makes the fixed income market especially attractive to investors whose main investment goal is providing themselves with a steady income.

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook