NSE: Investors devise survival strategies

As the Nigerian All Shares Index (ASI) scrapes past a downward slanting tunnel, a growing number of investors in the local stock market have started to rebalance their equity portfolios. Investors who have largely been exposed to fast moving consumer goods industries (FMCG’s) are beginning to redirect scarce cash to banking sector stocks while the once totally maligned oil and gas sector is gradually beginning to see greater interest as international oil prices rise above $72 per barrel for Brent as at Friday’s close.

The renewed banking sector interest is not surprising as Half year (H1) 2018 audited and unaudited accounts for the primary shapers of the sector have appeared modest but promising. A quick example is GT Bank. H1 gross earnings rose from N214 billion in 2017 to N226.6 billion in 2018, representing a rise of 5.85 per cent. Meanwhile, GT’s profit before tax (PBT) rose 8.44 per cent from N101.1 billion in H1 2017 to N109.6 billion in H1 2018 while net interest income (a measure of the banks strength in its core business of lending) slipped from N129.5 billion in H1 2017 to N117.9 billion in 2018. ‘’You may not throw a sumptuous party to celebrate GTB’s H1 figures’’, notes Oluwarinu Olawale of stock broking house, Capital Express Securities Limited (CESL), ‘but you certainly feel a sense of confidence that the bank will turn in a tidy even if muted 2018 year-end profit’’. She contends that with the economy still looking bedraggled, ‘’GTB’s H1 turnout is quite impressive, operating profit is not sizzling but progressive, with the slowing down in the growth of loans and advances and greater attention given to credit risk, we should expect that virtually all banks will experience a cooling off of their earnings growth’’ she says.

GT Bank’s loans and advances to customers dipped 11 per cent from N1.45 trillion H1 2017 to N1.29 trillion in H1 2018. Customer deposits, on the other hand, grew from N2.7 trillion in 2017 to N2.06 trillion in 2018, an advance of 9.7 per cent. The one tenth drop in loans and advances and rise in customer deposits suggests a rise in the banks deposit to loan ratio or an improvement in liquidity. According to Olawale, ‘’investors obviously feel more comfortable with the bank’s new loan-to-deposit ratio although this may, in the short term, hurt growth in the bank’s interest income, even though this seems to have been adjusted for by the plunge in the bank’s provisions for bad and doubtful debt, which year-on-year fell by a staggering 72 per cent’’.

Although this may be so, analysts note that the bank’s net interest margin flattened out somewhat, as it slumped to N117.9 billion in H1 2018 down from the N129.5 billion recorded in H1 2017, or what amounts to a modest 9 per cent dip. But perhaps of additional interest to operational purists, GT made a huge leap in income from tradeable instruments (basically federal government treasury liabilities and foreign exchange trades) which rose from N5.66 billion in H1 2017 to N12.65 billion in H1 2018, a growth in fixed income instruments and gains from foreign exchange (FX) trading of 123 per cent. Most of the revenue was the result of a thumping 162 per cent rise in FX trading income.

At a recent price of N38.05 and a P/E of 5.82 the bank looks favourable to hidden value bounty hunters. The bank currently trades at roughly two times its book value making it, in the eyes of analysts, reasonably priced. According to Fatai Adelusi, a portfolio manager with Equity Assurance and Trust, ‘’GT Bank has had a Goldilocks moment with strong five year earnings growth, smooth top management transitions and a rise in retail patronage running off the back of a flight to safety after the 2008 banking crisis’’.

Fast goods and hard facts

But beyond banks, some fast moving consumer goods manufacturers (FMCGs) like Nestle Nigeria Plc look similarly attractive. Nestlé’s H1 2018 result saw unexpected growth in sales. While net sales held up nicely at N121.9 billion in H1 2017 it surprised analysts by rising to a nobler N135.3 billion in H1 2018, representing a year- on-year growth of 11 per cent.

Nestle Nigeria has resisted the smouldering effects of a weak economy and raised its corporate head above retail market turbulence. Pushing back on the harsh macro-economy, the company beat analysts’ expectations in half year performance for the period ended June 30, 2018 as reflected in a 30 per cent increase in the company’s profit before tax.

The company’s profit before tax grew from N24.45billion in H1 2017 to N31.8billion in H1 2018. Analysts are of the opinion that this was achieved by way of better cost management.

Despite a number of niggling problems including foreign exchange uncertainty, Nestle’s profit after tax rose 30 per cent from N16.5 billion in half year to N21.7 billion by midyear 2018.

Analysts at local online financial analysis platform, Proshare, note that they link the company’s higher food volume growth to the concluded Ramadan season, ‘’which likely drove demand for Maggi food seasoning whose popularity is dominant in the North. On its beverage business, our price check revealed an average price increase of 7%, indicating revenue growth on that end’’.

Nestle Nigeria’s major competitor, Cadbury Nigeria Plc, closed the half year with a loss before tax of N455.2million in 2018. The difference in fortunes reflects dissimilar market strategy, Nestlé’s wider product mix, and a lower elasticity of demand (price sensitivity) of the products Nestle sells (this is in addition to the undeclared fact that Nestle is the overwhelmingly dominant player in products it has chosen to sell in the local Nigerian market).

At a recent price of N1, 500.00 the food and beverages giant is the most highly priced equity on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Price giant

The company’s stock currently trades at 30.78 times its trailing twelve month (TTM) earnings per share. This may be a bit of a bother, at least from an investor’s perspective. The current market average P/E is slightly over 10 times, meaning that Nestles P/E of a shave below 40 times is 208 per cent higher. Given that the company (which currently trades at 26 times its book value) has held a generous dividend policy over the last decade (dividend payout ratio has been about 80 per cent and yield 2.8 per cent) with strong forward-looking earnings prospects (year end average forward projections of five local analysts puts eps at N…per share), the company could trade at …..between December 2018 and March 2019.

Unilever cleans up its spotty image

Investors once scoffed at Unilever over its poor corporate governance standards, dodgy accounting practices and loss of market share by premium brands such as powder detergent, OMO; but that was years ago. The company has since found its way back into the good graces of consumers and investors alike. Defying a slow-moving economy and a fall in consumer spending, Unilever (recent price N53 per share) is carefully picking its way to sustained profitability. h1 2018 results show that the company’s net sales on a year-on-year basis grew by n5.5 billion from n42.6 billion in h1 2017 to n48.1 in h1 2018, a growth of 13 per cent.

This may not be particularly stunning, but with the economy growing at a snail-paced 1.94 per cent, growth in net sales above 10 per cent could be seen as brilliant, say analysts. According to Suraj Akinyemi an economist and chief executive officer of animal feed producer, Surak 713, ‘’getting sales numbers up in 2018 has been a massive challenge. If a company grows sales by double digits, the feat should attract commendation’’ he insists.

Akinyemi’s observation is supported by a number of other market watchers. Unilever, a major FMCG company, has remained surprisingly stable despite the early vicious headwinds of the year. In the course of the last eight months the Nigerian economy has had to tolerate high domestic interest rates, slow consumer demand, growing cost of energy, administration and distribution and growing restlessness of labour for wage increases. Besides Unilever has begun to experience liquidity challenges as receivables (payments yet to be made to the company) rise from N5.8 billion in H1 2017 to N17.3 billion in H1 2018, a steep 198 per cent climbed. This has been made worse by growing stocks of unsold finished goods (Inventories) which rose from N1.4 billion in H1 2017 to N3.5 billion in H1 2018, a ramp up of unsold finished goods of 143 per cent.

For a few investors, Unilever appears to be in the ranks of early picks on additional sell offs. The company has had a year on year yield of 17.59 per cent and currently trades at a P/E of 29.30 times (not inspiring if you are a value investor), if the company sees it market price slide some more traders are convinced that traded volumes in its stock would rise significantly as investors take strategic portfolio positions in the FMCG sector. So far Unilever appears ‘heavily overweight’ says APEL Assets and Trusts chief market analyst, Segun Atere.

As the market continues to fall, aggressive fund managers are going on a selling spree, with the loud growl of hungry bears being heard over the market space as they smack claws at everything in their path. The ongoing market correction has begun to make a few stocks wonderfully attractive while others are getting gutted as they leave a trail of thick blood.

