Published On: Mon, Aug 20th, 2018

NSE: Investors devise survival strategies

By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY

As the Nigerian All Shares Index (ASI) scrapes past a downward slanting tunnel, a growing number of investors in the local stock market have started to rebalance their equity portfolios. Investors who have largely been exposed to fast moving consumer goods industries (FMCG’s) are beginning to redirect scarce cash to banking sector stocks while the once totally maligned oil and gas sector is gradually beginning to see greater interest as international oil prices rise above $72 per barrel for Brent as at Friday’s close.

The renewed banking sector interest is not surprising as Half year (H1) 2018 audited and unaudited accounts for the primary shapers of the sector have appeared modest but promising. A quick example is GT Bank. H1 gross earnings rose from N214 billion in 2017 to N226.6 billion in 2018, representing a rise of 5.85 per cent. Meanwhile, GT’s profit before tax (PBT) rose 8.44 per cent from N101.1 billion in H1 2017 to N109.6 billion in H1 2018 while net interest income (a measure of the banks strength in its core business of lending) slipped from N129.5 billion in H1 2017 to N117.9 billion in 2018. ‘’You may not throw a sumptuous party to celebrate GTB’s H1 figures’’, notes Oluwarinu Olawale of stock broking house, Capital Express Securities Limited (CESL), ‘but you certainly feel a sense of confidence that the bank will turn in a tidy even if muted 2018 year-end profit’’. She contends that with the economy still looking bedraggled, ‘’GTB’s H1 turnout is quite impressive, operating profit is not sizzling but progressive, with the slowing down in the growth of loans and advances and greater attention given to credit risk, we should expect that virtually all banks will experience a cooling off of their earnings growth’’ she says.

GT Bank’s loans and advances to customers dipped 11 per cent from N1.45 trillion H1 2017 to N1.29 trillion in H1 2018. Customer deposits, on the other hand, grew from N2.7 trillion in 2017 to N2.06 trillion in 2018, an advance of 9.7 per cent. The one tenth drop in loans and advances and rise in customer deposits suggests a rise in the banks deposit to loan ratio or an improvement in liquidity. According to Olawale, ‘’investors obviously feel more comfortable with the bank’s new loan-to-deposit ratio although this may, in the short term, hurt growth in the bank’s interest income, even though this seems to have been adjusted for by the plunge in the bank’s provisions for bad and doubtful debt, which year-on-year fell by a staggering 72 per cent’’.

Although this may be so, analysts note that the bank’s net interest margin flattened out somewhat, as it slumped to N117.9 billion in H1 2018 down from the N129.5 billion recorded in H1 2017, or what amounts to a modest 9 per cent dip. But perhaps of additional interest to operational purists, GT made a huge leap in income from tradeable instruments (basically federal government treasury liabilities and foreign exchange trades) which rose from N5.66 billion in H1 2017 to N12.65 billion in H1 2018, a growth in fixed income instruments and gains from foreign exchange (FX) trading of 123 per cent. Most of the revenue was the result of a thumping 162 per cent rise in FX trading income.

At a recent price of N38.05 and a P/E of 5.82 the bank looks favourable to hidden value bounty hunters.  The bank currently trades at roughly two times its book value making it, in the eyes of analysts, reasonably priced. According to Fatai Adelusi, a portfolio manager with Equity Assurance and Trust, ‘’GT Bank has had a Goldilocks moment with strong five year earnings growth, smooth top management transitions and a rise in retail patronage running off the back of a flight to safety after the 2008 banking crisis’’. 

Fast goods and hard facts

But beyond banks, some fast moving consumer goods manufacturers (FMCGs) like Nestle Nigeria Plc look similarly attractive. Nestlé’s H1 2018 result saw unexpected growth in sales. While net sales held up nicely at N121.9 billion in H1 2017 it surprised analysts by rising to a nobler N135.3 billion in H1 2018, representing a year- on-year growth of 11 per cent.

Nestle Nigeria has resisted the smouldering effects of a weak economy and raised its corporate head above retail market turbulence. Pushing back on the harsh macro-economy, the company beat analysts’ expectations in half year performance for the period ended June 30, 2018 as reflected in a 30 per cent increase in the company’s profit before tax.

The company’s profit before tax grew from N24.45billion in H1 2017 to N31.8billion in H1 2018. Analysts are of the opinion that this was achieved by way of better cost management.

Despite a number of niggling problems including foreign exchange uncertainty, Nestle’s profit after tax rose 30 per cent from N16.5 billion in half year to N21.7 billion by midyear 2018.

Analysts at local online financial analysis platform, Proshare, note that they link the company’s higher food volume growth to the concluded Ramadan season, ‘’which likely drove demand for Maggi food seasoning whose popularity is dominant in the North. On its beverage business, our price check revealed an average price increase of 7%, indicating revenue growth on that end’’.

Nestle Nigeria’s major competitor, Cadbury Nigeria Plc, closed the half year with a loss before tax of N455.2million in 2018. The difference in fortunes reflects dissimilar market strategy, Nestlé’s wider product mix, and a lower elasticity of demand (price sensitivity) of the products Nestle sells (this is in addition to the undeclared fact that Nestle is the overwhelmingly dominant player in products it has chosen to sell in the local Nigerian market).

At a recent price of N1, 500.00 the food and beverages giant is the most highly priced equity on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Price giant

The company’s stock currently trades at 30.78 times its trailing twelve month (TTM) earnings per share. This may be a bit of a bother, at least from an investor’s perspective. The current market average P/E is slightly over 10 times, meaning that Nestles P/E of a shave below 40 times is 208 per cent higher. Given that the company (which currently trades at 26 times its book value) has held a generous dividend policy over the last decade (dividend payout ratio has been about 80 per cent and yield 2.8 per cent) with strong forward-looking earnings prospects (year end average forward projections of five local analysts puts eps at N…per share), the company could trade at …..between December 2018 and March 2019.

Unilever cleans up its spotty image

Investors once scoffed at Unilever over its poor corporate governance standards, dodgy accounting practices and loss of market share by premium brands such as powder detergent, OMO; but that was years ago. The company has since found its way back into the good graces of consumers and investors alike. Defying a slow-moving economy and a fall in consumer spending, Unilever (recent price N53 per share) is carefully picking its way to sustained profitability. h1 2018 results show that the company’s net sales on a year-on-year basis grew by n5.5 billion from n42.6 billion in h1 2017 to n48.1 in h1 2018, a growth of 13 per cent.

This may not be particularly stunning, but with the economy growing at a snail-paced 1.94 per cent, growth in net sales above 10 per cent could be seen as brilliant, say analysts. According to Suraj Akinyemi an economist and chief executive officer of animal feed producer, Surak 713, ‘’getting sales numbers up in 2018 has been a massive challenge. If a company grows sales by double digits, the feat should attract commendation’’ he insists.

Akinyemi’s observation is supported by a number of other market watchers. Unilever, a major FMCG company, has remained surprisingly stable despite the early vicious headwinds of the year. In the course of the last eight months the Nigerian economy has had to tolerate high domestic interest rates, slow consumer demand, growing cost of energy, administration and distribution and growing restlessness of labour for wage increases. Besides Unilever has begun to experience liquidity challenges as receivables (payments yet to be made to the company) rise from N5.8 billion in H1 2017 to N17.3 billion in H1 2018, a steep 198 per cent climbed. This has been made worse by growing stocks of unsold finished goods (Inventories) which rose from N1.4 billion in H1 2017 to N3.5 billion in H1 2018, a ramp up of unsold finished goods of 143 per cent.

For a few investors, Unilever appears to be in the ranks of early picks on additional sell offs. The company has had a year on year yield of 17.59 per cent and currently trades at a P/E of 29.30 times (not inspiring if you are a value investor), if the company sees it market price slide some more traders are convinced that traded volumes in its stock would rise significantly as investors take strategic portfolio positions in the FMCG sector.  So far Unilever appears ‘heavily overweight’ says APEL Assets and Trusts chief market analyst, Segun Atere.

As the market continues to fall, aggressive fund managers are going on a selling spree, with the loud growl of hungry bears being heard over the market space as they smack claws at everything in their path. The ongoing market correction has begun to make a few stocks wonderfully attractive while others are getting gutted as they leave a trail of thick blood.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • Oshiomhole tackles Saraki in fight to finish

      By OBINNA EZUGWU Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has since made the removal of Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki from office as Senate helmsman his major preoccupation. But his plots in this regard, as well as his hard-line stance on otherwise delicate issues, are not only threatening APC […]

  • Financial crisis in power sector endanger banks

    By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA   Except prompt actions are urgently taken, the banking sector could face another major financial crisis, no thanks to their heavy exposure to distressed power firms operating in the country. According to concerned experts in the power industry, a large chunk of the loans to power firms might be impaired likely throw […]

  • NSE: Investors devise survival strategies

    By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY As the Nigerian All Shares Index (ASI) scrapes past a downward slanting tunnel, a growing number of investors in the local stock market have started to rebalance their equity portfolios. Investors who have largely been exposed to fast moving consumer goods industries (FMCG’s) are beginning to redirect scarce cash to banking sector […]

  • Interim Dividends: Naira rain at GT Bank

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU With its year on year yield at 9.98 per cent, GT Bank Plc has become the toast of local investors as its stock price bounced from N24 per share at the start of 2017 to a more recent price of N38. Audited accounts for the bank released last week saw gross earnings […]

  • Python Dance 3: Uwazurike condemns planned military operation in the South East as unnecessary intimidation

    By OBINNA EZUGWU Senior lawyer and president emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike has condemned the planned military operation in the South East zone, Python Dance 3, as unnecessary and an attempt to intimidate the people of the zone. Chief Uwazurike who registered his displeasure over the planned military exercise […]

  • Stocks: Oil sector stocks defy economic downturn in 2nd Quarter

    By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Despite a mild economic recovery in 2018, Oil sector stocks listed on the main board of Nigeria’s stock exchange are only recently shaking off the anguish of last year’s sector melt down. Indeed of the six leading Oil-related companies that have published 2nd quarter results in 2018, Seplat beat the blues by […]

  • Bears clobber Bulls in major rout

    By FELIX OLOYEDE After a stellar 2017, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has collapsed to becoming the fourth worst performing equity market on the global over the last six months as political pressure and a United States of America (USA) interest rate hike intensify investor’s apathy. The local bourse plunged 18.24 per cent over the […]

  • PDP Coalition: anxiety mounts over flag bearer

    By OBINNA EZUGWU With the recent defection of Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the list of anticipated presidential hopefuls under the main opposition party’s platform is complete. But it now faces an imminent danger of being torn apart by the collision of […]

  • H1: Zenith Bank waves the magic wand

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Despite weak economic tailwinds, Zenith Bank Plc is fashioning a path to stronger corporate earnings in the year 2018. The bank’s management has recently struck a pact with lower operating expenses relative income while putting a spear through the heart of nonperforming loans (NPLs) as the banks half year (H1) 2018 results […]

  • I will disclose my 2019 presidential ambition in due time – Saraki

    By OBINNA EZUGWU Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki has said he will tell Nigerians whether or not he will run for president in 2019 when the time is ripe. Saraki who stated this while responding to questions from journalists during his world press conference earlier on Wednesday in Abuja, following Tuesday’s invasion of the National […]

  • 2019 election budget: NASS leadership meets INEC in Abuja

    The leadership of the National Assembly (NASS) is currently in a meeting with the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. The meeting is a special hearing on INEC’s budget for the 2019 elections. The ongoing meeting was also tweeted via INEC’s official handle, @inecnigeria, where it was stated that the meeting […]

  • At last, Senator Akpabio dumps PDP for APC

    Former Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday officially decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Akpabio was welcomed to the ruling party at a rally organised for him by the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the APC. Some of the senators in attendance were Abdullahi […]

  • Sack of DSS boss: Osinbajo has made it clear invasion order didn’t come from him – Uwazurike

    Senior lawyer and president emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike has commended Nigeria’s Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for summoning courage to sack the Director General of the DSS, Lawal Daura over Tuesday’s invasion of the National Assembly, noting that the Acting President, has, by his action, made it clear […]

  • NASS siege: Acting President, Osinbajo sacks DSS boss, Lawal Daura

    Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has sacked the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Lawal Daura following the siege on the National Assembly by security operatives on Tuesday. Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, disclosed Daura’s sacking on his Twitter handle, @akandeoj. He wrote, “AgP Yemi Osinbajo has directed the termination of the appointment of the […]

  • We want to restore Abia to its deserved glory—Otti

    Okey Onyenweaku Dr. Alex Otti, a forefront contestant for the post of Governor of Abia State, yesterday Sunday August 5, 2018 said in Lagos that he was gunning for position of Governor of the State to change the story of the Igbo man in Nigeria and perhaps the world. Otti, who met with friends at […]

  • Stocks: Investors scout for hidden value as market turns bearish

    By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY As Nigeria’s Stock Exchange’s All Shares Index (ASI) dips below a year-to-date yield of zero per cent (-4.58 per cent at the close of the previous week’s business on Friday), a growing number of investors have put gun sights on emerging hidden value opportunities in the market. So far the results have […]