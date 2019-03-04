NSE Holds Fixed Income Trading Workshop For Dealing Members

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday held Fixed Income Trading Workshop at the Stock Exchange House in line with its commitment to improve the capacity of its members and enhance investors’ participation in the fixed income market.

The event witnessed over 200 participants across the capital market community. During the workshop, delegates were exposed to the opportunities inherent in the fixed income market, the future potential of the market, and the potential for on-boarding retail investors into the capital markets.

All fixed income securities (with the exception of zero-​coupon bonds) provide some form of regular interest payments to investors. This makes the fixed income market especially attractive to investors whose main investment goal is providing themselves with a steady income.

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook