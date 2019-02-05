NSE equity market upturns marginally by 0.09%

Sustained bargain hunting lifted Nigerian equity market marginally on Tuesday as it appreciated for the second consecutive trading day.

The local bourse’s All Share Index (ASI) added 28.52 absolute points, representing a growth of 0.09 per cent, to close at 30,773.57 points.

Similarly, market mapitalization was up by N10.96 billion representing a growth of 0.10 per cent, to close at N11.48 trillion.

STANBIC shares remained the toast of investors, further gained 1.96 per cent, coupled with the shares of GUARANTY that rose by 0.74 per cent the NSE Banking

Similarly, NSE Oil/Gas index and NSE Industrial index rose by 0.39 per cent and 0.22 per cent respectively.

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook