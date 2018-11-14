NSE Commissions Media Lounge

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has commissioned the Media Lounge at its headquarters in Marina, Lagos on Wednesday.

The Lounge will serve as a meeting and bonding facility for journalists that cover the activities of the Exchange.

At the commissioning were media personalities such as Mr. Qasim Olalere Akinreti, Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Lagos Chapter; Mrs. Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma, Vice Chairman, Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN); Mr. Nornah Awoh, Financial Capital Market Vectra and other members of CAMCAN.

The Exchange takes pride in being a media friendly bourse, extolling the supreme journalistic value of transparency. Consistently, NSE provides the media with a comprehensive market report at no charge, enabling journalists to provide the investing public with accurate market information on the various asset classes traded on the bourse daily.

The NSE has over the years granted journalists access to its library equipped with computers with high speed internet, allowing journalists to conduct their research and file their reports from the Exchange. On a yearly basis, NSE supports the annual retreat of CAMCAN while also upscaling the skills of this media group, by engaging them in capacity building programmes organised by the Exchange.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Cyril Eigbobo, Chief Financial Officer, NSE, representing Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, Chief Executive Officer, NSE said, “Today’s commissioning of a new media lounge affirms our commitment to improve stakeholder experience and demonstrates our appreciation of the media in supporting the Exchange. Investors all over the world rely on the media for timely reportage of events to guide some of their decisions. It is our belief that if we continue to empower the fourth estate of the realm, we shall continue to see a free flow of information that will enhance investors knowledge and decision making, thereby improving their participation in our market”.

Dr. Qasim Akinreti, Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ), Lagos Chapter, in his remarks said that, “today’s event presents a unique opportunity for us to witness The Nigerian Stock Exchange’s drive for financial reporting excellence. The opening of the lounge has added value to the lives of Journalists to unwind while working towards the sustainable growth of the Nigerian economy.”

