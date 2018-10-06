NSE, Bloomberg Set to Hold 4th CEO Roundtable

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in collaboration with Bloomberg has concluded plans for its fourth edition of the NSE-Bloomberg CEO Roundtable, which would hold on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at Stock Exchange House, Marina, Lagos.

The event themed, “Reshaping the Nigerian Economy for Sustainable Growth: Leveraging the Fourth Industrial Revolution as a Catalyst for Advancement”, will focus on the topical issue of the fourth industrial revolution and its implication for the Nigerian economy, the NSE said in a release issued on Friday.

This edition of the NSE-Bloomberg CEO Roundtable will bring together business leaders across multiple sector as well government officials to examine the present state of the Nigerian economy in light of the unfolding fourth industrial revolution and chart a way forward.

Interested participants can register at https://go.bloomberg.com/attend/invite/nsebloomberg2018/. Speaking on the event, Oscar N. Onyema OON, Chief Executive Officer, NSE, said that “Nigeria’s dependence on commodities production as the mainstay of its economy has historically proven to be the source of its high-risk exposure to global shifts in commodity demand. With the unfolding fourth industrial revolution which has seen the embedment of technology across all aspects of society, I believe we can accelerate the unlocking of untapped value across all sectors of the economy through the disruption of existing industries and creation of entirely new ones. As with previous editions, I expect the forum to be highly interactive with robust engagement”.

Confirmed speakers for the event include: Oscar N. Onyema, CEO, NSE, Patience Oniha, Director General, Debt Management Office; Herbert Wigwe, Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank Plc; Mark Bohlund, Africa Economist, Bloomberg Economics (BE); Fikayo Akeredolu, Country Manager, Bloomberg L.P; Charles Anudu, Chief Executive Officer, Swift Networks; Jubril Enakele, Managing Director, Zenith Capital Limited; Shola Akinlade, CEO/Co-Founder, Paystack; Paul Wallace, Africa Emerging Markets Reporter, Bloomberg News and Tony Ibeziako, Acting Divisional Head, Listing Business, NSE.

The annual NSE Bloomberg CEO Roundtable is a platform that ensures continuous dialogue with key stakeholders and provides strategic solutions to economic issues for follow up implementation by The Exchange in its capital market advocacy role.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook