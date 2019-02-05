NSE appoints new managers

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has announced the appointment of Mr. Jude Chiemeka and Mr. Olumide Bolumole to its Executive Management Team. Mr. Olumide Bolumole joins NSE as Divisional Head, Listing Business while Mr. Jude Chiemeka joins as Divisional Head, T​rading Business.

Jude Chiemeka comes with over 24 years’ experience in Securities Trading and Asset Management across markets in Africa. He joined NSE from United Capital Securities Limited a subsidiary of United Capital Plc, where he was the MD/CEO. He had previously helmed affairs at leading investment banking firms in Nigeria such as Chapel Hill Denham Securities and Rencap Securities (Nigeria). He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers and an alumnus of University of Lagos, Lagos Business School as well as University of Oxford, UK.

Olumide Bolumole is a financial market professional with close to two decades of experience in capital markets across; asset management, investment banking and merchant banking. His most recent role was as Ag. Managing Director of FBNQuest Capital from 2018 to 2019. He joined the FBN Holdings Group in 2012 where he headed securities’ sales spanning FBNQuest Capital as well as FBNQuest Merchant Bank. Olumide started his career on the equities trade execution desk at De Putron Fund Management, a Hedge Fund based in the UK. He also worked at BGL Securities Ltd where he was head of institutional sales. His area of expertise is across asset classes with competencies in trading, business development and distribution. Olumide holds a Bachelors of Engineering degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the City University (London, UK) and a Masters of Information Systems from the University of Sheffield (Sheffield, UK).

Speaking on the appointments, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, Chief Executive Officer of NSE said: “We are excited to have attracted such outstanding young business leaders to the Exchange and the Management Team at a time we are executing organizational growth and market-wide initiatives. I look forward to working with Jude and Olumide to continue executing our strategy of becoming the preferred African Exchange hub. Also, I will like to express my deep gratitude to Tony Ibeziako, Head, Primary Markets and Olufemi Onifade, Head, Secondary Markets for leading the teams during the transition period”.

Jude Chiemeka stated: “I am pleased to join NSE during this important stage where the company is evolving into a demutualized Exchange. The Exchange has undergone a lot of transformation and I look forward to working alongside the great teams at the Exchange to accelerate the execution of the company’s strategy and drive greater value for our investors”.

Olumide Bolumole said: “It is clearly an interesting transformational time at NSE and I am very excited about working with the talented employees and seasoned leadership team to create an even stronger globally competitive market that is the preferred choice of discerning issuers across continents”.

