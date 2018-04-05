225 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has denied the wide speculation of existence of plastic fish in Nigeria.

NAFDAC’s Management said on Thursday in Abuja it had thoroughly investigated and analysed some report on suspected plastic fish with laboratory analysis.

“The investigation was triggered by a complaint by a Nigerian consumer in Abuja that he bought a fish and discovered that it refused to cook when it was set on fire for several minutes.

“The suspected sample of the fish after thorough investigation was confirmed to contain protein and fat which is normal to fish.

“The fish was however found to be unwholesome due to serious bacterial contamination.

“While encouraging Nigerians to watch carefully the kind of fish they buy, it is however, important to stress that there is no plastic fish in Nigeria,’’ NAFDAC stated.

NAN reports that there had been the circulation of suspected plastic fish circulating in the social media.

“There is, however, no single case found in Nigeria so far.’’

The Agency urged Nigerians to“ report any suspected unwholesome product, including fish to the nearest NAFDAC office for further investigation’’. (NAN)