No INEC commissioner was arrested by DSS – Mahmoud

By OBINNA EZUGWU

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed as false, reports that one of its commissioners was picked up by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Commission’s Chairman, Yakubu Mahmoud who made the denial at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, also said no house of any INEC commissioner was raided by the security agency.

“I can tell you that no INEC commissioner was picked up by the SSS,” Mahmoud said. “No house of any commissioner was raided. The commissioner whose name appeared on social media, I can confirm to you, is currently in his office.”

DSS had invited Mr. Okechukwu Ibeanu, the INEC national commissioner in charge of logistics.

Ibeanu was said to have been instructed to report to DSS office in Abuja at 2pm on Tuesday

Also invited by the DSS were Chidi Nwafor, the director of ICT; Ken Ukeagu, director of procurement; Osaze Uzzi, director of voter education and publicity; and Bimbo Oladunjoye, the assistant director of ICT.

This invitation was initially believed to be related to the fiasco that led to the postponement of the general election by one week.

Earlier on Tuesday however, the DSS reportedly dropped the invitation.

