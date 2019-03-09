No extension of voting time – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said there would be no extension of voting time in the Governorship, State Houses of Assembly and FCT Area Council elections.

Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner, and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee who said this while briefing reporters in the INEC national situation room in Abuja on Saturday, noted that the decision was as a result of early commencement of the polls nationwide.

Mr Okoye said that INEC was pleased to report that the electoral process started as scheduled and the Smart Card Reader proved its functionality and efficiency by successfully authenticating voters within a short time at polling units across the country.

According to him, most polling units were opened for accreditation by 8 a.m.

He said the commission would investigate and report to security agencies security challenges experienced by some states for necessary action.

The commissioner said the commission had not received any report on cases of underage voting in this year’s elections.

Speaking on the low turnout of voters in the FCT, Mr Okoye said the commission would take a decision.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu monitored activities around the FCT and the INEC office in Abuja.

