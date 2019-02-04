Nnamdi Kanu stirs new dust after claiming Atiku is Cameroonian

Nnamdi Kanu, the fugitive leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra has stirred new dust with his latest claim that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar is a Cameroonian.

Atiku was born in Jada, in Ganye local government of Adamawa State more than 72 years ago.

Kanu now claimed in a broadcast to his followers that Atiku’s Jada was once part of Cameroon, a claim that is historically correct, up till 59 years ago.

Kanu was referring to the situation in British Cameroon before Nigeria’s independence in 1960. Ganye, which incorporates Atiku’s birthplace of Jada was the headquarters of British Cameroon, but following a plebiscite, it chose to stay with Nigeria, to be part of the Sardauna Province, while the other part, joined Cameroon.

Twitterati possibly did not share the historical basis of Nnamdi Kanu’s claim as the man was notorious for the malicious lie that President Muhammadu Buhari had died and that a clone from Sudan, known as Jibril was impersonating him at Aso Rock.

President Buhari had to personally debunk the falsehood, on a foreign trip.

In Kanu’s latest rant, he also urged his followers to stay at home on 16 February for a so-called Biafran referendum, making the intervention days to the election a double header of a spoiler.

Twitterati and possibly Atiku’s sympathisers have descended on Kanu since the broadcast as Atiku is counting on votes from the five states in eastern Nigeria to win the presidency on 16 February. (NAN)

