NiMet predicts cloudy weather for Saturday

NSE: Market reopens April 3 as Nestle leads gainers table
The market would reopen on April 3 following the March 30 and April 2 public holidays declared by the Federal Government to mark Easter celebrations, as Nestle Nigeria PLC led the gainers’ table at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) appreciating by N39.70 to close at N1,380 per share on Thursday. The News Agency of Nigeria […]
Treasury looters: FG names Secondus, others in PDP
The Federal Government on Friday listed names of some members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who it alleged looted the national treasury when the party was in power. At a media briefing in Lagos, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the PDP National Chairman, Uche Seconduns took N200 million from the office […]
Why Lekki Deep Seaport is important to Nigeria’s economy – Amaechi
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has explained the importance of the Lekki Deep Seaport to Nigeria’s economy. The Minister said that the Deep Seaport will improve and upgrade the capacity of the Nigerian ports which are already existing in the country. ” Every country that desires a market share in the global maritime space […]
Easter Message: Counter hate with love-Buhari urges Nigerians
President Muhammadu Buhari As Christians in Nigeria prepare to celebrate Easter, President Muhammadu Buhari has called on them to counter hate speech, corruption, and terrorism by showing love and working for peace and social justice. The President made the call on Thursday in his Easter message during which he extolled the exemplary life of Christ […]
Our goal is to unite Nigerians – Buhari
President Buhari says the Federal Government is committed to uniting the people of the country such that every Nigerian can benefit from the other. The President said this on Thursday while giving a speech at a colloquium organised to mark the birthday of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in […]
Seeking elusive truce in NASS, Presidency Cold War
By OBINNA EZUGWU Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari met with Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki; speaker of the House of Reps, Hon. Yakubu Dogara as well as other principal officers of both chambers of the All Progressive Congress (APC) led National Assembly at the state house, Abuja, but members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) […]
NSE market indices loses 441.16 points
Transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday extended downward trend with the All-Share Index losing 441.16 points in one trading day. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the index which opened at 41,243.24 shed 441.16 points or 1.07 per cent to close at 40,802.08 amid loses by some highly capitalised equities. […]
Wema Bank secures $35m from international lenders to fund SMEs
Wema Bank Plc. has signed a Line of Credit Agreement with the African Development Bank (AfDB) to grow financial support to small and medium scale businesses in Nigeria. The innovative bank, which pioneered Africa’s first fully digital bank ALAT, confirmed that AfDB has already disbursed the $15 million agreed with the multilateral development finance institution. […]
ALATbyWema wins ‘Best Digital Bank in Africa’ Award
ALATbyWema, Africa’s first fully digital bank, has been named ‘Best Digital Bank in Africa’ at the 2018 Asian Banker Awards. Wema Bank launched ALAT in May 2017 to provide digital banking services for students, entrepreneurs and professionals in Nigeria. Over 200,000 ALAT accounts have been opened since May 2017, accounting for more than 1 billion […]
Banks to roll out 0.5 million shared Agent Networks by 2019
FELIX OLOYEDE As part of efforts to drastically reduce the numbers of unbanked adults in the country, commercial lenders have concluded plans to roll out 500,000 Shared Agent Networks by 2019. The Shared Agent Networks would enable about 50 million Nigerians in rural areas who are largely financially excluded, have access to basic financial services, […]
Stock market won’t repeat 2017 performance this year- Johnson Chukwu
The management of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recently carried out reforms of the system to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the stock trading platform ; Johnson Chukwu, Managing Director of Cowry Asset Management Company Ltd, a major market trader, x-rays some of the reforms and reveals factors that may impact both positively and […]
Mavrodi, MMM founder dies of heart attack at 62
Russian Controversial entrepreneur, businessman and founder of the Ponzi Pyramid scheme, MMM, Sergei Mavrodi has died. According to Russian media, Mavrodi whose MMM pyramid scheme made or marred thousands of Nigerians between 2015 and 2017 died of a heart attack. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports Monday that the 62-year-old was rushed to the hospital late […]
PIGB : Stakeholders advocate 2 regulators for petroleum industry
Oil marketers and the Organised Private Sector (OPS), have suggested two regulatory bodies to regulate the oil industry under the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) currently before the National Assembly. The oil marketers disclosed this at a joint media briefing with the OPS in Lagos, on Sunday. Mr. Obafemi Olawore, the Executive Secretary of the […]
High NPLs hobble banks’ 2017 performance
By FELIX OLOYEDE The non-performing loans (NPLs) of commercial lenders in the country maintained an upward trajectory in 2017, despite Nigeria’s exit from recession at the end of the first half of the year. A review of the 2017 full year financial statements of Stanbic IBTC, EcobankTransinternational, Access Bank, Zenith Bank and GTBank, who have […]
Nigerian Customs re-strategize operations to curb smuggling—Oyo/Osun Comptroller
By OLUSESAN LAOYE The comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service for Oyo and Osun Command, Comptroller Christopher Ogar Odibu, has said that the Nigerian Customs has re–strategized to deal decisively with smugglers and increase the revenue profile of the service especially that of the Oyo and Osun State command under him. He gave this hint while […]
Role of human capital investment in supporting pro-poor and economic growth agenda
By BILL GATES Your Excellency Muhamadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Senator Bukola Saraki, Senate President; Honorable Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House; Your Excellencies, executive governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Royal fathers; Distinguished ladies and gentlemen; and as […]