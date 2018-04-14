Nigeria’s women win silver, bronze in Commonwealth Games relays

Nigeria registered its name at the podium of XXI Commonwealth Games by winning silver and bronze in women’s 4X100m and 4X400m relays at Carrara Stadium on Saturday.

In the 4×400 metres, Nigeria finished second with a time of 3:25.29 behind Jamaica’s 3:24.00 while Botswana came third finishing with 3:26.86.

In the keenly contested final, England came fourth finishing 3:27.21 while the host, Australia came fifth finishing 3:27.43.

Nigeria’s Patience Okon-George, Glory Nathaniel, Praise Idamadudu and Yinka Ajayi did the nation proud at the event.

In a related development, Nigeria also got bronze in the women’s 4X100m relay behind England and Jamaica.

Joy Udo-Gabriel, Blessing Okagbare, Tobi Amusan and Rosemary Chukwuma represented the nation.

Chukwuma anchored the race at 42.75 behind England 42.46 and Jamaica’s 42.52.

Murphy Adaji, coach, Kids N Play, an FCT athletics club that produced Chukwuma said: “I give God the glory for her performance.

“Chukwuma could not participate in women’s 100m because they said she had not acclimatized but God still shows His greatness in 4X100m relay.

“If Nigeria continues to look out for genuine talents like this, we will soon get back to glorious days,” he said.

Nigeria has already got nine Gold, eight silver and six bronze in the fiesta which will end on Sunday. The Games started April 4.