" /> Nigeria’s highway of deaths | Hallmarknews
Published On: Sun, Nov 5th, 2017

Nigeria’s highway of deaths

By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA

A failed portion of Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi Road in Edo State

 

Travelling from one part of the country to another has become a misadventure that many Nigerians now dread venturing into. This is so because the bold ones who ply the roads go through hell before arriving at their destinations, with many bemoaning the terrible experiences they encounter on federal roads scattered across the country.

Business Hallmark investigation shows that virtually all the roads which transverse the breadth and length of the country are in deplorable conditions and require urgent rehabilitation.

Over 80 per cent of the roads from the Southern part of the country to the Northern part have become impassable for vehicles, with worst hit been the South-East and South-South roads.

Several trips on the roads to ascertain their worthiness revealed that large portions of the roads have collapsed and motorists who use them do so at their own peril.

From the Lagos-Abeokuta, Ikorodu-Ijebu-Ode, Ikorodu-Shagamu, Oyo-Ogbomoshoand Ondo–Lagos Expressways in the South West, to Aba-Port Harcourt, Enugu-Port-Harcourt, Onitsha-Enugu, Owerri Port Harcourt, Oweri-Aba, Aba-IkotEkpene and Ninth Mile-Makurdi roads in the South East, Benin-Ore Sagamu, Ekpoma-Auchi Road, East-West and Agbor-Obiaruku-Sapele Roads in the South-South and Okene – Lokoja, Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa, Kano-Zaria, Maiduguri-Damaturu roads in the North, to mention a few, travelling is sheer nightmare.

Just weeks ago, BH made a trip to Ifo, less that 30 kilometers outside Lagos. The energy-sapping trip from the old Tollgate to Sango-Ota and Ifo before Ewekoro, was like passing through hell.

While the traffic on the road was frustrating, the road is in a pitiable condition that one wonders why a federal road linking two of the nation’s most developed states are in such deplorable condition.

From the old Tollgate through the Sango motor park, Joju Junction, Conoil Junction and Owode, the road is filled with countless huge potholes that motorist could barely enjoy a bit of comfort.

Motorists were seen struggling to avert the yawning ditches on the road. As cars and buses compete for available space, articulated vehicles compound the traffic gloom by either breaking down or moving at a snail pace to secure their contents or containers.

The deplorable state of the road, it was learnt, is causing a daily standstill, which had defied solutions even to the traffic officers in the areas.

The condition of the road is worse on the Owode Bus Stop axis. Potholes on the stretch are wide and deep. Drivers, unfamiliar with the road, run into them. Two of the three vehicles in the convoy of this writer broke down on the road. One of the cars, a Golf Salon, got its sump damaged; it had to be towed back to Sango to be fixed. Another vehicle in the convoy, a Honda Pilot, despite having enough clearance to the ground, lost its silencer. It nevertheless continued the journey with a hail of noise from the faulty exhaust following in its track.

READ 

Heavy rains, which the nation has continued to experienced, have also worsened the situation of the road, by washing away the good parts that is left.

In November 2016, temporary repairs were done on the affected sections of the road by the Federal Road Maintenance Agency. However, it was also observed that palliative measures on the road have not proved helpful. Rather, materials, which the federal government agency applied on the roads to alleviate the suffering of travelers, have become another source of torture.

Laterite materials, which turn to mud with every drop of the rains, trap vehicles at every turn thus compounding the plight of the road users, while huge rocks used to fill up some portions of the road now act as weapons, destroying tyres, sumps and suspensions of many vehicles.

A motorist who spoke with BH, Barrister Wale Oyemade, said if he had his way, he would avoid plying the route.

“The road is appalling. It is wrong to continue calling it an expressway. The other option I have is to pass through the Lagos-Sagamu road, which is longer. I am s civil servant and can’t afford the extra cost. Since I don’t have the fuel that will take me that far, I have to pass through this road like that not minding the consequences on my health and vehicle”, he said.

According to BH findings, the situation is the same or worse in other parts of the country, particularly in the South East and South-South where most of the roads feature craters, portholes and gullies in which some unsuspecting motorists are killed on a daily basis.

While virtually all the federal roads in the South East and South-South are in bad state, checks revealed some of the major roads which provided sustained anguish to citizens of the two zones to include the Owerri-Umuahia-IkotEkpene Road, Umuahia-Arochukwu-IkotAnsa-Calabar Road, Enugu-Abakiliki-Calabar Expressway, Ihiala-Umuahia Road, Onitsha-Atani-Bayelsa Road, Owerri-Port Harcourt Road, Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, Enugu-Umuahia-Aba Expressway, East-West Road, Benin-Auchi Expressway, Ewu-OnichaUgbo Road and Agbor-Obiaruku-Sapele Road.

“I can say it without fear of contradiction that virtually all the roads in the South East region are in terrible state”, Emeka Ibemere, a journalist from AbiaState, told our reporter.

Also, the Chairman of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in-charge of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States, Chief Azubuike Okafor, while speaking with BH revealed that not less than 75 manufacturing firms from about 150 in its membership list had shutdown in the last five years over bad access roads, poor infrastructure and others.

He said the development made it unsuitable for the firms to operate in the region.

“About five years ago, we had about 150 manufacturing firms in our membership list in the zone and now about 75 of them have closed down; that represents about 50 per cent of members.

“We do not have the enabling infrastructure, power and roads to operate; the cost of moving materials from Lagos to Anambra is almost the same as the cost of importing the material from China into Nigeria.”

READ  Personal Finance: Money mistakes that would keep you poor 

However, respite may be coming soon for the people of South East and South-South.BH noticed that rehabilitation work is ongoing on theOwerri-Umuahia road sections I, II and III; Arochukwu-Ohafia-Abiriba road, Ikot-Ekpene -Aba-Owerridualization project (Section 1 phase 1 currently at 28% completion), Mbaise-Ngwa Road phase 1 and 2; Oba-Nnewi-Okigwe Road section 2 and Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway Section II.

Investigation also revealed that travelling from Benin City, the Edo State capital to Abuja, through Ekpoma, Okpella, through Okene in Kogi State has become a misfortune that many regret venturing into.

Over 80 per cent of the road has become impassable for vehicles, with worst hit being the Ekpoma axis, which has cut Benin City, (which is in Edo South Senatorial District) from Edo North Senatorial District. This is the single longest stretch of a federal road in the state.

Also begging for serious attention is the Ibillo axis of the federal road in Akoko-Edo Local Council, which share boundaries with Ondo and Kogi States.

Commuters going to Abuja from Lagos pass through this route, but the part of the road from Isua Akoko to Ikiran-Ile to Ibillo, is fast dilapidating, while between Ibillo and Lampese that links travellers to Okene, in Kogi State is completely cut off.

The journey from Isua, in Ondo State, to Okene in Kogi State, driving through Ibillo that should take less than one hour, now takes three hours, and commuters would have to first travel to Igarra, headquarters of the local council (a location that is entirely off the route) to connect several villages to Ososo, then Makeke, to avoid the completely cut off section between Ibillo and Lampese.

The situation is not different on the Benin-Auchi-Okenne road as commuters travelling from Benin City to Edo North either pass through Agbor Road in Delta State to connect parts of Edo Central, or through Ifon in Ondo State to connect Uzebba.

Another bad road is the very busy and central Zaria –Kano Expressway that links Zaria in Kaduna State to Kano. On this very busy and important road, locations like Kofa, Dakatsalle, Kwanar Dangora, Tashar Fulani and Chiromawa, are in very bad shape.

Our correspondent discovered that these areas are so bad that a trip, which ought to last for just 30 minutes, now take over two hours. Many lives have been lost in numerous accidents on the road due owing to its deplorable condition.

Commenting on the deplorable state of Nigerian roads, an FRSC official who spoke with BHon condition of anonymity, anyone who travels on these roads should know that he is taking a massive risk, as he cannot call himself safe until he arrives at his destination in one piece at the end of the treacherous journey.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent posts

  • Analysts fault IMF call for tax holiday abolition

    FELIX OLOYEDE Economic analysts have picked holes in International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) position that the Federal government should halt tax holidays given to companies with pioneer status, saying the agency argument was borne out of lack of the understanding of the challenges in Nigeria’s business environment. The IMF recently urged Nigerian government to stop giving […]

  • Personal Finance: Making your brand a toast

    Customers are said to be kings. They decide what the producer put into the market. Any manufacturer that does not take consumers’ taste into cognisance while designing his products would soon be out of business. Marty Neumeier in his write-up, “The Brand Gap” says customers want a brand that they feel they need in their […]

  • Personal Finance: Money mistakes that would keep you poor 

    There are a lot of postulations about wealth and wealth creation that have been preached for centuries that people do not interrogate diligently. So, they go in vicious circle trying to make money, because they have been ill-informed about wealth creation. As a result of this, many people make a lot of money, but are […]

  • Personal Finance: Strategies for making good investment

    Investments After the 2008-2009 consolidation in the banking sectors, there was a massive boom in the Nigerian Stock Market. This made a lot of people to invest in stocks. But not long thereafter, many of them lost their investments, because they were ill-prepared before dabbling into the market. To avoid making some of the mistakes […]

  • Nigeria’s highway of deaths

    By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA A failed portion of Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi Road in Edo State   Travelling from one part of the country to another has become a misadventure that many Nigerians now dread venturing into. This is so because the bold ones who ply the roads go through hell before arriving at their destinations, with many bemoaning […]

  • Fresh anxiety over BVN as banks protest new CBN threats

    By JOHN JACOBS OLUSOLA A recent October 17, 2017 High Court judgment in Abuja, FCT, requiring the freezing of all over 40 million customer accounts that do not have bank verification numbers (BVNs) has unsettled several deposit money institutions (DMBs) as the implications of the order may begin to have severe consequences for bank liquidity. […]

  • .           Edo, Lagos top list By FELIX OLOYEDE With states’ debt growing at double digits, while their internally generated revenue crawls at single digit, states in Nigeria have to urgently reverse this trend if they intend to fulfill their mandate of improving the lives of their citizenry. The State of States, the 2017 edition recently […]

  • .           Union Bank declares improved Q3 results By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Shareholders of Diamond Bank plc could not be more pleased with the bank than the present as its recently declared third quarter (Q3) result for 2017 shows a strong turnaround of its fortunes as virtually all corporate financial indices moved up.  The banks digital leadership […]

  • Buhari plunged Nigeria into recession – Ambassador Keshi

    Diplomat and former Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Joe Keshi says the President Muhammadu Buhari administration lacks the initiative to provide the change it promised the Nigerian people, stressing that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the election by relying heavily on propaganda, but the time has come to govern. The former Chairman […]

  • 2019 re-election fireworks explode

    By OBINNA EZUGWU It is now a matter of when, not if, President Muhammadu Buhari will throw his hat in the ring and officially declare for his second term bid ahead of the February 16, 2019 presidential election, a year and few months from now. It is certain the president is running for second term […]

  • (Interview) The Fulani have enslaved NigeriaChief Tola Adeniyi

    Veteran journalist, columnist and administrator, Chief Adetola Adeniyi says that restructuring Nigeria is inevitable as it must be achieved either intellectually or by the use of force. Chief Adeniyi said in this interview with Business Hallmark’s Teslim Shitta-Bey and Obinna Ezugwu how the Fulani have over the years used the military and trickery to bring […]

  • Kiki Okewale launches Stitches of Hope Foundation

    …supports The Makoko Dream Project with uniforms, textbooks and notebooks   Kiki Okewale, a leading fashion entrepreneur and CEO of HOPE Fashion officially launched her foundation: Stitches of Hope on October 18, with a visit to the Lagos waterside community, Makoko. The highlight of the occasion was her donation of 40 school uniforms, plus several […]

  • Buhari sacks suspended SGF, NIA boss

    …appoints new SGF President Muhammadu Buhari has finally sacked the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Monday. The sacking of the […]

  • Afrinvest raises red flag on bank’s capitalization

    By FELIX OLOYEDE Pressure is mounting on local deposit money banks (DMB’s) to raise fresh capital as growing non-performing loan losses melt their operating profits. With the industry’s average loan loss provision to loans outstanding in excess of 12 per cent (more than twice the regulatory guideline of 5 per cent) the authorities concern about […]

  • (Broad street watch) Perhaps Emefiele knows his stuff after all?

    By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY When Godwin Emefiele, governor of Nigeria’s Central Bank (CBN) stuck to his guns that he would not allow the naira to float in the face of dwindling oil revenues in 2015 and 2016, many economists felt that the governor was more besotted by emotion than by common sense. Indeed the CBN governors […]

  • How regulatory failure undermines local brands against imports

    JOHNMARK UKOKO As the entire world has become a common market, the issue of standard of local brands has become imperative, as the local brands now have to compete with their imported counterparts from the other parts of the world for attention. One of the reasons foreign brands and products appear to attract local demand […]


Categories

Visit us on Google+