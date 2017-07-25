Nigeria’s most expensive universities

AYOOLA OLAOLUWA|

Despite the economic recession in the country, wealthy Nigerians have continued to cough out millions of naira in an effort to get good education for their children in private universities. At millions of naira each year, these universities provide top of the line education at premium price.

However, they could bankrupt an average Nigerian family in just the first year of classes, except those whose children have scholarships or financial aids.

According to some parents who spoke with Business Hallmark, they decided to patronise these universities because of the problems of incessant strike actions, dilapidating – sometimes inexistent structures – outdated curriculum, sparse facilities, as well as ill-equipped and uncommitted teachers in the nation’s public universities.

A parent, who has three of her children in the Redeemers University, Ede, Osun State, Mrs Bukola Ibidapo, said:

“Choosing good universities is one of the most important decisions parents will ever make. The quality of the social and economic opportunities available to a person in their lifetime will, in large part, be determined by whether and where they choose to go to school.

“In some respects, to choose a college is to choose a future. This is why a college education is referred to by many as an investment. Parents spend large amounts of money on tuition, fees, books, and living expenses, not to mention time and effort expecting to get something invaluable in return. Naturally, they want to know they are making a smart choice in where to invest their time and money.

“They want to know their wards will receive high-quality education where they can get the kind of individualized attention from professors that they deserve. To this end, I am ready to do all I can to secure my children’s future by giving them the best education”.

The parents’ decisions, however, come at a cost as it costs a fortune to be educated in these private universities. Though fees differ from course to course and are subject to change annually by each institution, parents part with as much as N6 million per year for their child to earn a degree in these Nigeria’s equivalents of Ivy League universities.

And despite the fact that they are expensive, they are on the increase in the country and are still highly patronized. Among the lot, BH presents the 10 most expensive universities in the country.

No1: Nile University of Nigeria

The nation’s most expensive university, Nile University of Nigeria, is located in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The birth of the school could be traced to September 1998 when the Nigerian Turkish International Colleges (NTIC) started in the country. NTIC opened with 76 students on a rented site at Cairo Street, Wuse 2 Abuja. The NTIC later proliferated into a network of schools in Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, Ogun and Yobe States.

Appreciating the qualitative education received, parents and students of the NTIC mounted pressure on the management to establish a university that will carry on the tradition of the NTIC at the tertiary level. In response to this, the parent company of the NTIC (SURAT Nigeria Ltd) founded Nigerian Turkish Nile University (NTNU).

The university offers graduate degrees in fields such as engineering, natural and applied sciences, art and social sciences, law and health sciences.

The least expensive course in the school, according to its Tuition Fees Structure for 2017/2018 Academic Session (Undergraduates) obtained by BH, is English Language Studies, with an annual fee of ₦1,700,000.

Current annual fees for courses in the Faculty of Management Sciences and Accountancy are ₦2,300,000; Banking & Finance ₦2,300,000; Business Administration ₦2,300,000 and Public Administration ₦2,300,000.

In the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Economics goes for ₦2,300,000; English Language Studies ₦1,700,000; Political Science and Int’l Relations – ₦2,300,000 and

Mass Communication is ₦2,300, 000.

Likewise, students in the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences pay: Biology ₦2,300,000; Biotechnology ₦2,300,000; Biochemistry ₦2,300,000; Microbiology ₦2,300,000; Physics ₦2,300,000; Chemistry ₦2,300,000; Mathematics ₦2,300,000; Statistics ₦2,300,000 and Computer Science ₦2,300,000.

Faculty of Engineering: Computer Engineering ₦2,300,000; Electrical & Electronics Engineering ₦2,300,000; Chemical Engineering ₦2,300,000; Petroleum and Gas Engineering ₦2,300,000; Civil Engineering ₦2,300,000, Faculty of Law: Bachelor of Law (LLB) ₦2,500,000.

Students in the College of Health Sciences, however, pay the highest tuition fees.

For a Medicine & Surgery Degree (MBBS), each student must cough out the sum ₦5,750,000 for the current 2017/2018 session.

While all fees are subject to review annually, according to the prevailing economic condition in the country, any overpayment on fees are not refundable. Yet, children of the rich and mighty flock to the school.

No 2: American University of Nigeria

Owned by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the second most expensive school in the country is the American University of Nigeria, located in Yola, Adamawa State. The campus, which occupies nearly 1000 hectares, is a serene mixture of desert and farmland. AUN also has several other auxiliary facilities around the campus. These include a modern Hotel, a University Club, an ICT Centre, and a Printing Press. The University recently opened an Agricultural Entrepreneurship School on a local farmstead near the campus.

It offers American style higher education programs at the undergraduate, graduate and professional levels.

The least fee in the university is N1, 590,000. Tuition (15 units @ N53, 000/Credit) per semester (Fall &Spring) N795, 000 + N795, 000 = N1, 590, 000.

Other fees are: Housing (Double Room W/Facilities) N650,000.00; Double Room W/O Facilities N456,000.00; Triple Room W Facilities N500,000.00; Triple Room W/O Facilities N360,000.00 and Average Housing Fee N491,500.00. All are annually.

Meal Plan (Per session): 21 Meals N678, 300.00 per semester; 14 Meals N497,420.00; 7 Meals; N273,700.00 and Average Meal Plan N483,140.00.

Other fees are: Technology N70,000.00; Sports Fees N50,000.00; Student Activity N60,000.00; Health Fees N20,000.00; eBooks N90,000.00 and Graduation Fee (only graduands) N20,000.00.

No 3: Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State

The third most expensive university in Nigeria is Igbinedion University, Okada. Nigeria’s Premier Private University was established in 1999 by businessman, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, the Esama of the Benin Kingdom.

The University is located at Okada, headquarters of Ovia North-East Local Government Area, Edo State. The highest tuition of N3, 500,000.00 is paid by medical students, while those in Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences pay N715, 000 per session.

No 4: Babcock University, Illisan-Remo, Ogun State

The fourth most expensive university in Nigeria is Babcock University, a private Christian co-educational Nigerian university owned and operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nigeria. According to the Schools Fees Schedule – 2017/18, the lowest for goes for N502, 000, while the most expensive course, Medicine students will pay N3, 160,000 for the current session.

There are other fees, including feeding, which goes for N200, 293 (3 Meals Option), accommodation, medicals, among others.

No 5: Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti

Afe Babalola University, a non-profit private university is located on 130 hectares of land at an altitude of over 1500 feet above sea level, which provides cool and ideal climate for learning and sports activities.

It is the only university in Nigeria, which prior to the issuance of provisional license by the Federal Government of Nigeria, moved to its permanent site and constructed magnificent college buildings and college hostels, staff quarters and equipped with modern teaching facilities including e-learning platform and electronic boards within eight months.

The university operates collegiate system and has five of such colleges. They are: College of Law, College of Sciences, College of Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Engineering and College of Social and Management Sciences. Besides, it runs pre-degree and degree foundation programmes in all the above-listed colleges.

The tuition/school fees of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) 2016/2017 Session is between the range of N665,000 to N1,516,000 for returning students while the one for freshers is between the range of N727, 000 to N1, 577,000.

No 6: Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State

Bowen University, a private university owned and operated by the Nigerian Baptist Convention, is located at Iwo in Osun State, Nigeria, and is housed in the old 1, 300-acre (6 km²) campus of the Baptist College, a teacher-training institution on a hill just outside the city. It is named after the late Reverend Thomas Jefferson Bowen, the American missionary, who pioneered Baptist mission work in Nigerian in 1850.

The legal status of Bowen University is post-secondary institution and private – not –for- profit organization. Being one of the pioneers private Universities in Nigeria, Bowen University started with an initial student population of 506 in three faculties – Faculty of Agriculture, Faculty of Science and Sciences Education and Faculty of Social and Management Sciences.

Fess in the school is between N470, 000 and N1, 850,000. The Faculty of Agriculture students pay as much as N530, 000, while the students of medicine pay N1, 850,000.

No 7: Benson Idahosa University

Benson Idahosa University, also known as BIU is a private, Christian university in Benin City, Edo State. Previously named Christian Faith University, it was renamed in honour of Archbishop Benson Idahosa, a charismatic Pentecostal minister from Benin City, and reflects his evangelical beliefs. He was the first president of the university. BIU is the only university in Africa with International membership with the United States National Academy of Inventors (NAI). The institution charges between N278, 000 (Agriculture) to N1, 150,000 for (Law).

No.8: Covenant University, Otta, Ogun State

A private Christian university, affiliated with Living Faith Church Worldwide and a member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, Covenant University is located in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria.

The process of the university started in October 1999, one month after the dedication of Faith Tabernacle in Ota, the largest church auditorium in the world by Bishop David Oyedepo, the presiding bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, who is chancellor of the university.

Covenant University opened on October 21, 2002. In January 2015, it was ranked as the best university in Nigeria according to Webometrics.

The institution charges between N790, 000 and N814,000 as tuition fees.

No 9: Crawford University, Igbesa, Ogun State

Crawford University is a private Christian university in Igbesa, Ogun state in Nigeria, owned by the Apostolic Faith Mission. It was established in 2005 by Paul Akazue, the then leader and third overseer for the Apostolic Faith work across Africa.

The school charges between N461, 000 and N600, 000 for its courses and has three colleges, College of Business and Social Science, College of Natural and Applied Sciences and Postgraduate School.

No 10: Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State

In response to the invitation of the Federal Government of Nigeria through Act no. 9 of 1993 to allow Private Corporate bodies or individual Nigerian Citizens to establish and run Universities, its promoters applied and got a licence to operate a university. The university started full academic program with admission of its first set of students, a total of 83 male and 58 female students on Monday, January 7, 2008.

While tuition fees in the school range from N500, 000 to N550,000, a Type A – 6 bedded accommodation goes for N70,000 per semester; Type B – 4 bedded N100,000 per semester Type C – 2 bedded N180,000 per semester and N25,000.00 Infrastructural Development fee is paid per semester.

