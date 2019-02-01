Nigeria’s electricity generation increases by 1,811.3mw

The Federal Government recorded an increase of 1,811.3 megawatts (MW) in power generation in January 2019, as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) transmitted 127,157.7mw as against 125,346.4mw in December 2018.

The daily statistics of TCN operations obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from Nigerian Electricity System Operator (SO), a section of the TCN, indicated that 127,157.7mw was generated between January 1 and January, 31, 2019.

This translates to an increase of 1,811.3 mw harvested from the ongoing Nigerian Independent Power Projects (NIPP) to the national grid as against 125,346.4mw generated between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018.

The statistics indicated that power generation increased by 1,811.3 mw between December 2018 and January 2019.

The energy generated was transmitted to 11 distribution companies (Discos).

The TCN said the national peak demand forecast stood at 19,100.00mw, while the installed available capacity was 11,165.40mw.

The current transmission capacity and network operational capacity are 7,000mw and 5,500.00mw respectively.

NAN also reports that the peak generation ever attained in Nigeria is 5,222.3mw, while the maximum energy ever attained stands at 109,372.01mwh. (NAN)

