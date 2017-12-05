-
Nigeria’s Debt Service ratio falls to 45%
Nigeria has made significant improvement in its debt-service-to-revenue ratio as it dropped from 66 per cent to 45 per cent. This is coming on the back of improved revenue mobilisation from both domestic and foreign sources. The government has been aggressively driving its tax reform with the introduction of Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme […]
-
Banks’ NPLs reach 10-month high in Q3
FELIX OLOYEDE Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) in the Nigerian banking industry hit 10-month in September, latest data from the the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has shown. The report quoted by CNBC states that NPLs in the Nigerian banking sector reached N2.42 trillion at the end of Q3 2017, which is 10-month record high. Muyiwa Oni, […]
-
OPEC Crude Output Drops to Six-Month Low
Crude production from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries dropped again in November to a six-month low. Total production fell 80,000 barrels a day to 32.47 million a day last month, according to a Bloomberg News survey of analysts, oil companies and ship-tracking data. That was the lowest level since May, when output was 32.29 […]
-
Lagos revives abandoned waste to energy resourcing projects
By ABATAN ADEWALE JOSEPH Lagos state government is exploring every available opportunity to ensure power supply in the state in view of the dwindling performance of the energy companies in the country. As the business and industrial hub of the economy, Lagos has suffered huge economic losses on account of poor power supply. Governor Akinwumi […]
-
FG appoints Abdul Zubair to replace suspended SEC DG
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday announced the appointment of Abdul Zubair as acting Director General. The commission while making the announcement, also reassured the investing public of continued stability of the Nigerian capital market following last week’s suspension of its Director General, Mounir Gwarzo. It would be recalled that Gwarzo was directed […]
-
Kano spends N9bn monthly on salary payment, says Ganduje
The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has said his administration spends N9 billion monthly on payment of workers’ salaries. He added that this effort was commendable in a period where most state governments have not been able to pay salaries as a result of the economic situation in the country. He spoke in Kano state […]
-
FG’s Npower scheme derailing, faces imminent collapse – Investigation
By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA The N-Power scheme, introduced by the Federal Government, as a social safety net to reduce the rate of graduate unemployment afflicting the country, is fast derailing from its original objective, and faces imminent collapse, Business Hallmark findings have revealed. While the Federal Government, particularly its major proponent, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, had […]
-
Gwarzo: The many troubles of a regulator
By FELIX OLOYEDE These are unpleasant times for Mounir Gwarzo, Chief Executive Office, of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as he was placed on suspension last week by a previously gun shy Minister of finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun. Gwarzo’s position as SEC boss became shaky as a nongovernmental organisation, Centre for Anti-Corruption and […]
-
2018 budget: High on hope, low on prospects
. Promises of growth and development may be unattainable The 2018 budget will go down in history as the most vilified and repudiated by the legislature that is supposed to give it a stamp of authority. Last week, the two chambers of the National Assembly took a perfunctory appraisal of the budget and consigned […]
-
Anxiety rises over health of banks
…as recent Fitch downgrade poses new questions BY TESLIM SHITTA-BEY All may not be as well with Nigerian banks as the domestic regulator, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), would have many believe. Buried in a heap of poor quality loan assets in the guise of high none performing loans (NPL’s), a growing number of banks […]
-
Maina’s can of worms
By OBINNA EZUGWU At the hearing conducted by the Hon. Aliyu Madaki-led House of Representatives adhoc committee investigating the reinstatement of former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina into the federal civil service last week, Nigerians were treated to a show of childish buck-passing. One could draw a parallel between […]
-
Resurgent Equity market signals stronger economic recovery
By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Investors in the Nigerian equity market have every reason to be happy as the year gradually winds down. Those of who invested early in the year and carefully mixed their portfolio based on the NSE 30 Index would have made a kill should the market close bullish. This is reflected in the […]
-
(Editorial) APGA, a future in jeopardy
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) fought a good fight to retain power in Anambra state last month. Should the result have been different, and it easily could have been, it would have marked the beginning of the end for the party. Power of incumbency, emotional attachment to APGA among the Igbo, rifts within the […]
-
How CIA Killed Bob Marley
Former CIA agent Bill Oxley has confessed on his deathbed to assassinating Bob Marley on behalf of the American government, online medium, News Wire reports. A 79-year-old retired officer of the CIA, Bill Oxley, has made a series of stunning confessions since he was admitted to the Mercy Hospital in Maine on Monday and told […]
-
I remain founder of APGA; Umeh is a liar – Chief Okorie
By Obinna Ezugwu Erstwhile chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie has explained that despite attempts by some individuals to attribute the founding of the party to the late Biafra leader, Chief Emeka Ojukwu, he remained the founder of the party. Okorie who made the clarification in a statement signed by […]
-
2019: APGA may adopt Buhari
By Obinna Ezugwu The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) is considering endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) for second term ahead of the 2019 general election Business Hallmark has learnt. The party believes that the level playing field the president provided during the recently concluded governorship election in […]