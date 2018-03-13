Nigerians will not accept defeat in 2018 World Cup, Wike warns Pinnick

385 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Monday told President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick that Nigerians will not accept defeat in the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He appealed to the NFF boss to intensify preparations for World Cup to ensure the success of the Super Eagles, adding that exiting the World Cup at the group stage will be unacceptable to Nigerians.

The governor made this appeal during a visit by the President of NFF to the Government House in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“If you fail to advance beyond the group stage, don’t bother to return. Find excuses to stay there in Russia. Nigerians expect the best from the Super Eagles. That is why the NFF must intensify preparations,” he said.

Governor Wike urged the management of the NFF to close ranks and work in unity for the development of football in the country.

The governor said Rivers State Government is using football as a source of empowerment for the youths because it is a unifying factor which douses tension.

Earlier, the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick said that the NFF were in Rivers State to appreciate Governor Wike for providing the foundation for the qualification of Super Eagles for the World Cup.

He said the journey to Russia 2018 started in Port Harcourt after the Super Eagles defeated Switzerland.

“The governor created the right environment that led to the qualification of Super Eagles for the World Cup. The journey started here in Port Harcourt,” he said.