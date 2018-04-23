Nigerians pour venom on President Buhari

193 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

By OBINNA EZUGWU

Having officially announced his intention to seek reelection in 2019, Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has of late, taken to image laundering within and outside the country, grading his performance in flying colours. But his claims have not gone down well with many people who say his administration has been nothing short of failure.

On Sunday last week, the President noted, while receiving a delegation of his Diaspora Support Organisation led by Mr. Charles Sylvester in London, that considering the condition in which his administration met the country; without savings and the economy badly vandalised, “we have not done too badly.”

Subsequently, while addressing a Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster on Wednesday, the president said his administration has done “quite well” in security, job creation, especially in the field of agriculture, and the economy; while blaming the youths for refusing to work.

“About the economy, we have a very young population; our population is estimated conservatively to be 180 million. This is a very conservative one,” he said.

“More than 60 percent of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria is an oil producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free.”

Speaking on security and the general performance of his government, he said, “Recently, my minister for information was constrained to answer a question on people accusing this administration of doing nothing and he told them, ‘let Nigerians be reminded what position we were before May 2015, what condition we are now, and what we have achieved between then and now,’ and I think people were impressed with the answer.

“For security, we have done quite well. In economy, we are doing very well, especially with agriculture; we are providing soft loans, and guarantee is that you have to belong to a certain locality and you have got land, you don’t have to go to the bank and need collateral. I think a lot is being done.”

His had drawn applause, but available statistics tell a different story, and many Nigerians were quick to call him out on them. Having disowned the APC manifesto, which provided for restructuring and other sundry benefits, and had largely formed the basis for his election in 2015, Buhari had decided that his administration would focus on the key areas of security, anti-corruption and employment.

But three years down the line, many say the figures suggest failure in these cardinal points. In terms of security, the president has been commended for largely degrading Boko Haram terrorists, but his inaction in the face of marauding herdsmen killing people in hundreds across the country, especially in the Middle Belt region, has left many in shock. Indeed, some continue to accuse him of aiding the menace, even as Boko Haram continue to wreak havoc from time to time

“Buhari is aiding and abetting it (herdsmen killings). That is the truth from the available evidence,” alleged Afenifere chieftain, PA Ayo Adebanjo.

“We have been saying that Buhari is ruling the country as if he is the President of Kastina. And the question of ethnic cleansing has been there.”

While the Buhari government continues to lay claim to having decimated Boko Haram, a recent research by BBC Monitoring revealed that the group “killed more than 900 people in 2017, marginally more than it did in 2016. And had reportedly “mounted a total of 150 attacks in 2017, an increase on the 127 attacks it is said to have mounted the previous year.”

“I will score his three key focus less than 20 percent success. Nigeria is the least secured country in the world today,” Barr. Anthony Ezugwu, Abuja based legal practitioner noted.

“His anti-corruption drive is targeted at political enemies. Unemployment is alarming which poses grave threat to national security. In all, it is my candid opinion that the government has failed woefully.”

To be fair, the administration has done relatively well in the field of agriculture. The country has improved its rice production significantly, but generally, unemployment remains on the rise as the private sector continue to struggle.

Report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) earlier in the year stated that the country’s unemployment rate increased from 14.2 per cent in the fourth quarter 2016 to 16.2 per cent in second quarter 2017 and 18.8 per cent in the third quarter, 2017. It is now put at 26 percent.

“His performance on average is 36 percent,” said Mr. John Bede-Anthonio, former Managing Director, Lagos State Development & Property Corporation (LSDPC). “And pray he’s not reelected but loses the election. Nigerians have to mobilize against the coming disaster.”

Buhari’s key selling point in 2015 was his strong anti corruption posturing. Corruption under the then Goodluck Jonathan administration had been elevated to monstrous levels and tagged the greatest evil to befall the country, and Buhari was welcomed as one to deal a heavy blow on the menace.

But for many, this hasn’t quite happened as according to them, the fight against corruption has been mere witch-hunt. And having peopled his government mainly with his Hausa-Fulani stock, many say he is promoting a worse form of corruption, nepotism.

Report by Transparency International (TI) in February had indicated that perception of corruption in Nigeria worsened between 2016 and 2017.

TI’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) put Nigeria at 148 out of 180 countries assessed in 2017 on the perception of corruption, meaning that out of 100 points signalling maximum transparency and no corruption, Nigeria scored 27 points. In 2016, Nigeria scored 28 points and ranked 136th in the ranking of countries.

“I can, without fear of contradiction, say that this government is more corrupt than Jonathan’s government,” declared Chief Tola Adeniyi, veteran columnist, author and administrator, who had formed a group known as Global Intelligentsia for Buhari, a group that helped to raise Diaspora funds for the president in 2015.

“I may not have evidence of stealing of government funds, but I have evidence of other forms of corruption which are even bigger than stealing money. Nepotism is the worst form of corruption. Where you have offices that you give to 50 people, and you give it to just your brothers, no corruption is bigger than that,” Chief Adeniyi said.

“Impunity that we had under Jonathan is about one thousand times bigger now under the Buhari administration; impunity is an advanced form of corruption, and that’s why (Maikanti) Baru will award contacts without clearing from the Minister of Petroleum and the president will give him a pat on the back.”

“We thought if Buhari came, there might a change and the stealing will stop. But we did not do our home work properly, because we ought to have known from Buhari’s antecedents that he is a Fulani irredentist; he is a Fulani to the core. He does not believe in Nigeria, and if he wishes to deny or challenge me, let him provide evidence that he believes in Nigeria.

“We want to see the evidence that he believes in Nigeria from what he has done so far. When you make your uncle, your cousin, your aunty; you populate the entire presidential machinery with your people, and you say you believe in Nigeria?” he queried.

“Buratai and his colleagues ought to have left several months ago, you are still keeping them because he is being used to champion this grazing reserve thing.

“The Fulani herdsmen which the UN said are the fourth deadliest terrorist group in the world, and you are calling Kanu a terrorist; Kanu that doesn’t carry arms, doesn’t carry AK47 all over the place, but you have your own people carrying AK47 everywhere, raping 70-year-old women.

Oyiwodu Aje-Oitu is a master degree holder based in the nation’s capital, Abuja. She gave a personal testimony of the prevalence of favouritism under the Buhari government.

“Buhari’s administration trained me as an immigration officer, then dispersed some of us from the service, sold our slots (because nepotism), then left us to use the arms training on terrorism perhaps,” She lamented; so much for fighting corruption, insecurity and unemployment.”

“We have always said it, the APC is a bunch of liars and cheats,” fumed Mr. Gani Taofic, spokesperson for the opposition People’s Democratic Party in Lagos. “These are individuals who, apart from being strange bed fellows, came to power through the instrument of falsehood, and it is working against them now.”

However, the president’s supporters say he has done well in his focus areas of corruption and security and therefore deserve to be reelected.

“The administration has done well in terms of security,” said Aliyu Abdullahi, Deputy Coordinator, Buhari Support Group. “Of course is more to be done with regard to the crisis between herders and farmers.

“There was a time in this country we were to go to mosques and churches, but this has changed,” he said in an interview.