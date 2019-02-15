Nigerians pay more for diesel, kerosene rise in January – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said the average prices paid by consumers for kerosene and diesel increased in January 2019.

The price of kerosene increased month-on-month (MoM) by 5.35 percent to N306.28 per litre last month from N290.74 in December 2018 while the price of diesel rose MoM by 1.59 percent to N225.09 from N221.56.

However, the average price consumers paid for petrol also known as premium motor spirit (PMS) decreased marginally by 0.1 percent MoM to N145.70 in January from N145.80 while the price of cooking gas declined by 0.63 percent MoM to N2,039.82 in January 2019 from N2,052.79 in December 2018. NBS stated:

“Average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 5.35 percent month-on- month to N306.28 in January 2019 from N290.74 in December 2018. (NAN)

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook