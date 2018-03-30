Nigerians have accepted our apology, PDP replies Tinubu

258 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told a former governor of Lagos State, Mr Bola Tinubu, that Nigerians have accepted its apology.

The party said this in a statement on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, hours after the former governor called on Nigerian’s not to accept the apology of the party.

PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, had on Monday apologised to Nigerians for what he called that mistakes of the party prior to the 2015 general elections.

In his reaction at a colloquium, Tinubu, who is the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said, “Dear Nigerians, don’t take their (PDP) apology. They lied, they falsified for 16 years, they made fake promises.”

The PDP spokesman, however, cautioned the APC chieftain to stop playing god, saying Nigerians have the faculty and freedom to determine the leadership that best suit their desires.

He also advised him not to allow himself to be used a second time, claiming Tinubu still bears a gross part of the blame for the enthronement of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Ologbondiyan noted further that rather than being a damage of the PDP, the remarks of the APC leader at the colloquium ended up amplifying an admittance of the failure of the present administration.

He said without listening to the prompting of any politician, Nigerians across have taken the liberty to accept PDP’s apology which was made patriotically in the overall interest of national healing, reconciliation, unity and cohesion.

The statement read, “The PDP watched with amusement as Asiwaju Tinubu struggled with words to appease President Buhari and give him assurances that he can win a second term election in the face of mass failure, both in governance and in their discredited, rejected and troubled platform.

“It was a direct admittance of failure and indictment on President Buhari’s administration, when Asiwaju pointedly told the President that the ship of the nation, under his (Buhari’s) watch, still needs to be rescued, almost three years down the line.

“It is tragic that Asiwaju had to tutor his visitor, who had no policy direction since his election in 2015, by engaging in a revision of the programmes and policies of the PDP, such as the leasing system, the mortgage and pension schemes which boosted the economy and directly impacted on the lives of Nigerians.”

Ahead of the general elections in 2019, the PDP maintained that the APC government is incompetent and lacks the ideas of how to move the nation forward.

While the party congratulates Tinubu on his birthday, it asked him to study the current atmosphere of Nigerian politics, stressing that Nigerians have since rejected the APC government.