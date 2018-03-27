" /> //pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
Nigerian youths form political party

Nigerian youths have formed a political party, Modern Democratic Party (MDP), to enable them place active role in the upcoming elections in 2019 and beyond.

The formation of the party came at a time that when ‘Not Too Young To Run’ Bill is still pending assent of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The registration of the political party is an strategy to enable the youths in Nigeria to position themselves for political leadership.

The new party, led by 27-year old activist and entrepreneur, Prince Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi, represents the new face of active youth involvement in politics.

The party which was registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on January 10, 2018, intends to galvanise youths into engaging in policy formulation, government accountability and running for political office.

According to Olateru-Olagbegi, the party belongs solely to Nigerians who yearn to see a difference in politics and governance.

He explained that the mission of the party is to be home for those who are weary of the status quo and want to be part of something fresh, new, untainted and different.

“We are focused on harnessing the mental and physical resources of this unique generation of youth brimming with fresh ideas and innovations which will finally put Nigeria in its rightful place on the world stage.

“We know that the journey ahead of us will be long.

“This is not a party registered for the 2019 presidential elections. We are here for the long haul and wish to call on all true patriots of our fatherland to get involved as we embark on this journey towards building Nigeria’s first and truly Modern Democratic Party,’’ Olateru-Olagbegi said.

Youth party leader Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi, Twitter photo.

Last year, the Nigerian Senate passed the Not Too Young To Run Bill which seeks age reduction for elective officers in the country and allows the youths an opportunity to contest for the office of the president at the age of 35, and governor or senator at the age of 30.

As young people across the country are calling on Buhari to assent to the bill, the Modern Democratic Party has gone ahead to unveil its manifesto and planned activities in preparation for next year’s general elections.

The party is a youth-driven political organization committed to producing and sustaining efficient, transparent and accountable leadership in all spheres of governance for the benefit of Nigerian citizens.

The party meant for an emerging generation of young people with an unwavering love and belief in Nigeria and her potential to take its rightful place as one of the greatest nations on earth.

“Nigeria’s youth have finally come of age, they have become mature, and they fully understand the shifting power dynamics of Nigerian and global politics.

“Never in the history of Nigeria has there been such a technologically-savvy generation with access to information and knowledge that can transform this country profoundly.

“MDP hereby offers to Nigeria’s emerging and immensely talented generation a credible and powerful platform to realise their dreams for this great nation,’’ he said.

The vision of the party is to build a nation where the aspirations of citizens can be realized irrespective of their social, political, ethnic or religious convictions.

It values includes fairness, inclusiveness, transparency and accountability.

