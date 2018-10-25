Nigerian stock returns to uptrend, appreciates 0.44%

Impressive performance by performance of Dangote Cement, Nestle and FBNH reversed the loss the Nigerian equity market recorded on Wednesday as it gained marginally on Thursday.

The All Share Index (ASI) was up by 141.46 absolute points, representing an increase of 0.44 per cent to close at 33,545.06 points, while Market Capitalization rose by N51.64 billion, representing a growth of 0.44 per cent, closing at N11.88 trillion.

JAIZBANK emerged the top gainer among 19 advancers,while AGLEVENT the top 18 other losers.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalized stocks, amongst which are; TOTAL (+8.20%), DAIMONDBNK (+7.19%), NB (+4.99%), DANGFLOUR (+2.58%), FBNH (+2.17), NESTLE (+0.73%), DANGSUGAR (+0.34%), DANGCEM (+0.25%) and GUINNESS (+0.12%).

