Nigerian stock market migrates REITs, Closed End Funds from the Main Board

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has migrated REITs and Closed End Funds (CEFs) to a separate board under Equities, effective December 17, 2018, it announced in a release on Friday.

This follows an earlier notification made by The Exchange on a restructuring of the framework regarding the trading of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Closed End Funds listed on its platform.

According to the management of the exchange, the migration of this asset class is aimed at promoting visibility and liquidity of listed REITs and CEFs in our market. Information on REITs and CEFs can be found on the Equities web page of the NSE website at http://www.nse.com.ng/products/equities.

It noted that it remains committed to partnering with its issuers, investors and other capital market stakeholders, in providing a multi-asset platform that caters to different classes of investors.

