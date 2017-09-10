" /> Nigerian pastors: The call of God or mammon? | Hallmarknews
Published On: Sun, Sep 10th, 2017

Nigerian pastors: The call of God or mammon?

ADEBAYO OBAJEMU

Obafemi Ayoade, a dealer in building materials has no kind words for Nigerian pastors. He justifies his uncomplimentary view of ‘’these men’’ of God by sharing his experiences with BusinessHallmark.  Ayoade had been married for 10 years without a child, a Muslim he went from one Alfa (Muslim preacher) to another in search of spiritual solution.

What fired his troubled heart was the revelation from his uncle, Bamidele to the effect that his inability to get a child was a spiritual attack from their village in Osun.’ In the process of searching for solution, he nearly emptied my bank account’, yet, there was no end in sight to his woes.

’’ My wife was depressed, and the psychological trauma on her was much’’, he said.

One day a friend introduced her to a Pentecostal pastor, and she informed Ayoade, who gave his blessing , in spite of their Muslim background. As the matter was, what mattered was getting solution, religious consideration was not on the card.

The ‘’man of God’’, put her through a spiritual therapy in his church premises, that involved ‘’seeking the face of God’’ in a seven-day vigil, and bathing naked to be administered by the ‘’man of God himself’’. At the end of the seven-day spiritual journey, Ayoade’s wife came home feeling radiant, robust and full of life, but much to his surprise, her homecoming only lasted  for twenty minutes,  long enough for her to pack her belonging, pronto, she became the fourth wife of the ‘’miracle’’ pastor.

Ayoade’s experience is not a one-off, or an isolated case; it was just one in a long tale of the experiences of many Nigerians seeking solution to different life’s troubles tormenting them. One Mr. Sunday once narrated how he lost N20 million and his wife to Rev. King in their quest for the fruit of the womb.

Martin was sacked from his job as a marketer in one of the blue chip companies in Lagos, but his pastor at one of the Cherubim and Seraphim Churches in Iju, a suburb of Lagos convinced him that Martin’s unfaithfulness to God – inability to pay tithes regularly and to sow substantial seed were responsible for his trouble, and to reverse the trend, he needed to make restitution to God ‘’ with his Honda salon car, and a substantial amount, as the only solution to his woes lay in ‘’begging GOD.’’

Martin obliged, gave his car to ‘’Rasputin of a pastor’’, and withdrew N500, 000 from his account as ‘’bribe’’ to beg God to restore his job and good fortunes. The assistant pastor, who gave him the revelation of God’s anger at his way, also convinced him not to mention the items of his supplication to God to any soul, lest God’s anger would return like Hurricane Andrew to torment him.

To be assured of this secrecy, the pastor took him through a ritual of oath-taking involving blood.  That was one fateful Saturday last year; the following day, Sunday , the assistant pastor vanished into thin air, and Martin was thrown into a maelstrom of anguish, trauma  and deep psychological distress, but he could not tell a soul because of the blood oath, but his wife, Agnes revealed her husband’s saga to the senior Apostle.

Is it a case of the world entering the church of God, or the church of God entering the world? Many observers are perplexed by the sociology of modern pastors who live large, wear designer clothes – Gucci shoes and Rolex wristwatches, complete with state of the art automobiles.  In a seminal lecture about 20 years ago, Daniel Bell, one of the leading  20th century American sociologist said: ‘’ The modern day pastor , like a  movie star has since shed the garb of spirituality for the good life, fast car, good home , portraying the hippest image in America.

For modern day pastors, life is good.’’ Life is indeed good for many pastors. Olufemi Omoyele, an academic at Redeemers University told BusinessHallmark that ‘’ the tone, tenor and theme of many a pastor have since changed; in place of saving souls, and preaching salvation, we now have miracles, prosperity preaching and  how to achieve a good life defined in material terms’’.

Many have pondered the question: how many of these pastors received the call? To many who spoke to this newspaper, ‘stomach infrastructure’, and joblessness after a college degree, may be responsible for the growing number of questionable men of God that liter the landscape, deceiving the unwary.

Of much worry is the growing number of pastors caught in a web of ritual killing for money, armed robbery and kidnapping. Only about two weeks ago, a kidnapper was caught by the vigilante and handed over to the police; after severe beating he received from the mob, shortly before the arrival of the police, he confessed to the crime, saying he was sent by a pastor. The ‘’pastor’’ was eventually arrested, and three human skulls were found hidden in the thick outgrowths behind his church.

There is also the problem of identifying who really is a pastor, as several groups preaching God in one form or the other parade their leaders as pastors. Again, some of the evils being associated with the church and pastors today derive from the inordinate ambitions of those concerned and the quest to please and perform miracles and attract crowd, which inevitably translates to money.

Yet these men of God continue to draw crowds seeking miracles, prosperity, and solution to one life’s trouble or the other, salvation is never in the card. Adedayo Adetayo, a  Senior Pastor at God’s Salvation Church, Agbado, told BusinessHallmark that ‘’ the growing number of fake men of God is a sign of the end of time”, warning that Nigerians should desist from seeking miracles but God , and salvation of their souls.

 

 

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent posts

  • Nigerian pastors: The call of God or mammon?

    ADEBAYO OBAJEMU Obafemi Ayoade, a dealer in building materials has no kind words for Nigerian pastors. He justifies his uncomplimentary view of ‘’these men’’ of God by sharing his experiences with BusinessHallmark.  Ayoade had been married for 10 years without a child, a Muslim he went from one Alfa (Muslim preacher) to another in search […]

  • How Nigeria is shared: Buhari vs Jonathan

    OBINNA EZUGWU   Few days ago, Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari appointed 15 individuals into managerial positions in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), ten of them from the North- mostly Hausa/Fulani from the North West and North East; five from the South – three from the South West, two from the South South and none […]

  • Rising NPL: Banks cut loans, opt for fixed income in H1 2017

    FELIX OLOYEDE Nigerian economy which has struggled to exit recession may be sitting on a keg of gun power as banks cut down credits to the private sector in the bid to push down soaring non-performing loans (NPLs). Review of the 2017 half year financial results of commercial lenders in the country showed that the […]

  • Economy searches for growth…as recovery remains fragile

    FELIX OLOYEDE Edging out of recession in the second quarter of 2017 has left economic analysts deeply divided over the significance of the 0.55 per cent rise in the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), which had remained negative over the previous five straight quarters. The GDP figure flipped up from -0.9 per cent in the […]

  • Nestle defies the odds, grows profit by 67%

    First half year (H1) 2017 results for a slew of companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) under the Food and Beverages category have continued to gradually underscore the resurgence of the Nigerian economy. Nestle Nigeria Plc, the country’s largest composite food and beverages behemoth, for example posted half year earnings after tax growth […]

  • Only the growth of the real sector can address unemployment in Nigeria – Abia Chamber boss

    Sir Emma Nwakpadolu is the President of  Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (ACCIMA). He says  the  growth and development of any organization depends  largely  on the business activities within the nation.  He has taken a critical look  at the 2016 and 2017  respective Federal Government annual budgets and what they portend,  saying […]

  • Nigerian economy rebounds after five consecutive contractions

    FELIX OLOYEDE |   The Nigerian economy recorded its first growth since the first quarters of  2016 when it slipped into recession. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 0.55 Per cent in the second quarter of 2017 from -0.52 per cent contraction recorded in Q1 2017, data released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of […]

  • Laundry services: What it takes to start

    DANIEL ZUBAIR| With the ever evolving working population of 76.96 million  who daily engaged in how to survive and hardly have time to handle their domestic activities of which cleaning is pivotal, it makes laundry services a business with good potential in terms of client base and profit making. Being one of the largest small […]

  • NSE: Surging market signals economic revival

    TESLIM SHITTA-BEY| With four months left in the year 2017 investors have begun to count their gains as the Nigerian stock market has soared ahead at a thundering pace. The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Shares Index (ASI), a measure of how well the market has done over the year, has grown by a thundering 31.38 […]

  • 2019 : The Turaki’s last dance

    AYOOLA OLAOLUWA | Former vice president Atiku Abubakar’s ultimate retirement from active politics had been predicted on several occasions by political analysts. Virtually everyone, except himself, had written him off after his failed bid to upstage his former boss president Obasanjo. The pundits could however be forgiven in their assessment of his future chances. He […]

  • Uncertainty dogs disbursement of Cabotage Funds

    FUNSO OLOJO| Alleged official highhandedness, secrecy and uncertainty have continued to stall the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Funds (CVFF) 13 years after it was introduced to render assistance to an army of cash strapped indigenous ship owners. In what appears to be an interplay of sour politics and fat layers of official secrecy, […]

  • Olubadan, Ladoja declare war over Ajimobi’s controversial chieftaincy saga

    OLUSESAN LAOYE| Despite what Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the Oyo state governor described as his good intention in appointing 21 new obas in Ibadan land, it appears that his intention is now a source division and disagreement with Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba saliu Adetynji and some prominent people.. Last week Sunday, Governor Ajimobi appointed 21 […]

  • Tony Nwoye: His victory and the odds

    OBINNA EZUGWU | Few people saw Nwoye’s emergence coming. Beyond the shores of Anambra State, he is hardly known. In the House of Representatives where he is a member, he is rarely in the news, and when compared to Senator Andy Uba, a colossus in the state politics who almost single handedly put him in […]

  • Breweries battle poor returns on lager

    OKEY ONYENWEAKU Almost all sectors of the economy have got bloodied as a result of a crippling economic recession which has seen five consecutive quarters of negative growth until the marginal reversal of 0.52 per cent in the first quarter of 2017. The brewery sector is no exception. However, what comes as a bit of […]

  • H1 RESULTS : Okonkwo pushes Fidelity to the big league

    OKEY ONYENWEAKU| Fidelity Bank pushed against a recessionary headwind in half year (H1) 2017 to raise investors’ hopes of an attractive dividend pay-out by year end as gross earnings grew more than 20 per cent above the gross income posted in the contemporary period of 2016. Year-to-date capital yield on the banks listed stock was […]

  • Ikpeazu, Onu, Anya, others drum support for made in Nigeria goods at Hallmark lecture

    OBINNA EZUGWU| Prominent Nigerians have emphasized the need for Nigeria to develop its export capacity, insisting it is the only way out of the current economic recession. They made this declaration at the August 2017 Edition of Business Hallmark’s Public Policy Forum (PPF), with the theme: “The Made in Nigeria Campaign and National Economic Revival”, […]


Categories

Visit us on Google+