Nigerian equity market reverses five consecutive days losses, adds 0.15%

The Nigerian equity market halted the five consecutive trading sessions losses on Wednesday as it it posted 0.15 per cent gain.

The upturn was driven by gains experienced in the Banking and Consumer Goods sectors. Market breadth closed negative, recording 13 gainers and 18 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) went up by 46.92 absolute points, representing a growth of 0.15%, to close at 31,360.28 points. Similarly, Market Capitalization gained N17.50billion representing a growth of 0.15%, to close at N11.69trillion.

CAP emerged the top gainer while REGALINS emerged as the top loser.

The Uptrend was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalized stocks, amongst which are; CAP (+10.00%), ETERNA (+9.09%), NESTLE (+4.72%), DIAMONDBNK (+2.89%), OKOMUOIL (+1.27%), FBNH (+1.22%) and GUARANTY (+0.56%). (GTI)

