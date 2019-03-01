Nigerian equity market reverses downturn, gains 0.34%

The Nigerian equity market on Friday closed higher, rising by 0.34% to halt previous loosing streak of three consecutive trading sessions. All sectors with exception of the insurance sector recorded gains which consequently drove the market to its positive performance. Market breadth closed at par, recording 19 gainers and 19 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) gained 108.54 absolute points, representing an increase of 0.34%, to close at 31,827.24 points. Similarly, Market Capitalization grew by N40.48 billion representing a growth of 0.34%, to close at N11.87 trillion.

CILEASING emerged the top gainer while NPFMCRFBK emerged as the top loser.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalized stocks, amongst which are; UCAP (+5.35%), TOTAL (+5.26%), WEMABANK (+4.05%), ACCESS (+3.51%), HONYFLOUR (+3.05%), NESTLE (+2.72%), DIAMONDBANK (+2.21%), UBA (+2.01%), FBNH (+1.31%), DANGCEM (+0.67%), NB (+0.63%), GUARANTY (+0.42%), ZENITHBANK (+0.21%), and STANBIC (+0.11%). (GTI)

