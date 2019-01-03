Nigerian equity market records second consecutive losses in 2019

The Equity market continued its bearish trend in the second trading in the New Year as negative sentiments still pervade the bourse.

Losses recorded in the industrial goods and banking sectors dragged the market down as the All Share Index (ASI) declined by 298.74 absolute points, representing a drop of 0.96 per cent, closing at 30,771.32 points.

Market Capitalization decrease by N111.41 billion representing a dip of 0.96 per cent, closing at N11.47trillion.

Forte Oil added 9.64 per cent to top the 13 gainers list, while Glaxosmith shed 10 per cent to emerge the worst of the 24 losers.

All boards of the exchange went southward, except the oil and gas sector, which added 0.64 per cent.

Of the total 169.19 million shares worth N1.13 billion traded in 3,683 deals, Diamond Bank sold 51.95 million to emerge most active stocks in terms of volume, while GTBank sold 5.18 million shares valued at N171.94 million to emerge most active stock in terms of value.

