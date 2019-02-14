Nigerian equity market rebounds, gains 3.26%

The Nigerian Stock Exchange recovers on Thursday from the previous day loss, propelled by gains recorded Industrial, Insurance and Consumer goods stocks.

All Share Index (ASI) added 39.77 points, representing a growth of 0.12 per cent, to close at 32,453.69 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization was up N14.83 billion, representing 0.12 per cent rise, to close at N12.10 trillion.

Livestock Feeds and ABC Transport gained 10 per cent to jointly top the 22 advancers’ list, while Union Bank dropped 8.03 per cent to emerge the largest loser among 18 other decliners.

Investors exchanged 97.1 million of Diamond Bank Plc shares valued at N233 million were traded in 104 deals to make it the most active stock in terms of volume, Zenith Bank was the most active stock in terms of value, having seen 40.2 million shares of its shares valued at N997 million traded in 449 deals.

