Nigerian equity market extends upturn to second trading day

The Nigerian equity market sustained its bullish trend for the second trading session on Wednesday, on the back of investors’ renewed optimism, triggered by dividend declaration by some highly capitalized stocks.

The All Share Index (ASI) gained 207.88 absolute points, representing a growth of 0.64 per cent, to close at 32,614.05 points, while Market Capitalization was up by N77.52 billion, increasing 0.64 per cent, to close at N12.16 trillion.

NB added 10 per cent to lead 26 gainers, while GOLDINSURE shed -9.43 per cent to top 15 other losers.

Investors traded 443.78 million shares worth N5.64 billion in 4,697 deals with Sterling Bank emerging the actively traded in terms of volume as investors exchanged 105.753 million of its shares valued a N253.750 million.

GTBank, however, was the most active regarding value with 37.43 million of its shares traded valued at N1.42 billion.

All the indices appreciated except Industrial sector and Lotus Islamic, which slipped by -0.02 per cent and -0.33 per cent respectively.

