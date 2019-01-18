" />
Published On: Fri, Jan 18th, 2019

Nigerian equity market extends uptrend, gains 0.40%

Stockbrokers during a trading session at the NSE

Activities in the Nigeria stock market sustained uptrend by posting 0.40% at the end of Thursday’s trading session, driven by gains made by Wema Bank, Dangote Cement and 21 others.

The All Share Index (ASI) went up by 122.53 absolute points, representing an increase of 0.40%, closing at 30,583.21 points, while Market Capitalization increased by N45.70 billion representing a growth of 0.40%, closing at N11.40 trillion.

All sectors listed on the Exchange went northward except banking sector that shed -0.26 per cent.

Neimeth was up 9.84 per cent 22 other gainers, while Etranzact dropped -9.87 per cent to lead 14 other top loser and 59 stocks were unmoved.

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>