Nigerian equity market extends uptrend, gains 0.40%

Activities in the Nigeria stock market sustained uptrend by posting 0.40% at the end of Thursday’s trading session, driven by gains made by Wema Bank, Dangote Cement and 21 others.

The All Share Index (ASI) went up by 122.53 absolute points, representing an increase of 0.40%, closing at 30,583.21 points, while Market Capitalization increased by N45.70 billion representing a growth of 0.40%, closing at N11.40 trillion.

All sectors listed on the Exchange went northward except banking sector that shed -0.26 per cent.

Neimeth was up 9.84 per cent 22 other gainers, while Etranzact dropped -9.87 per cent to lead 14 other top loser and 59 stocks were unmoved.

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook