Nigerian equity market continues downtrend, sheds 2.21%

The Nigerian Stock Market extended its downtrend on Thursday as sell pressure dragged the All Share Index (ASI) down by 701.61 absolute points, representing a decrease of 2.12 per cent, to close at 33,466.27 points.

The Market Capitalization dipped by N256.14 billion, representing a dip of 2.12 per cent to berth at N11.85 trillion.

Losses recorded medium and large capitalized stocks like Dangote Flour (-9.77%), Honeywell Flour (-7.76%), NB (-6.36%), GUINNESS (-5.19%), Flour Mill (-4.20%), etc. well largely responsible for the downturn in the bourse.

Regalins gained 10 per cent to emerge the top gainer among the advancers, while Stanbic IBTC shed -10 per cent to jointly top 30-stock losers list with Union Diagnostic Clinical Services.

GTBank was the most active stock in terms of volume and value for the second consecutive day, exchanging 43,586,339.00 shares worth N1.63 billion.

A total of 212,509,350 shares were traded on Thursday valued at N3.77 billion in 3,211 deals.

The exchange which achieved 42.3 per cent return in 2017, has declined -15.27 from January to day.

