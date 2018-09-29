Nigerian equity market appreciates 0.7% this week

The Nigerian Stock (NSE) posted a better performance during this week’s trading session than the previous week as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.70 per cent to close at 32,766.37 and N11.962 trillion respectively.

The bourse lost -2.17 per cent to close Friday’s trading at 35446.47 points.

Niger Insurance, which rose 19.35 per cent this week, led 27 other equities in the gainers table, compared to 50 stocks that appreciated in the prior week.

On the other hand, Union Bank with -12.07 per cent drop was at the fore of 41 equities that depreciated in price, higher than 25 equities of the previous week, while 100 equities remained unchanged higher than 94 equities recorded in the preceding week.

All all other indices finished higher with the exception of the NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil/Gas, NSE Lotus II and NSE Industrial Goods indices that finished lower by 0.51 per cent, 0.73 per cent, 0.40 per cent and 1.36 per cent respectively, while the NSE Asem Index closed flat.

According to the exchange’s weekly report, a total turnover of 924.546 million shares worth N14.194 billion in 14,119 deals were traded this week against 1.370 billion shares valued at N19.503 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,076 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 745.188 million shares valued at N9.477 billion traded in 8,329 deals; thus contributing 80.60 per cent and 66.77 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc (measured by volume) were the most active equities, accounting for 368.044 million shares worth N6.485 billion in 2,585 deals, contributing 39.81 per cent and 45.69 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook