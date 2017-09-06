" /> Nigerian economy rebounds after five consecutive contractions | Hallmarknews
Published On: Wed, Sep 6th, 2017

Nigerian economy rebounds after five consecutive contractions

FELIX OLOYEDE |

 

The Nigerian economy recorded its first growth since the first quarters of  2016 when it slipped into recession.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 0.55 Per cent in the second quarter of 2017 from -0.52 per cent contraction recorded in Q1 2017, data released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

The report indicates the Q2 2017 growth rate of 0.55 per cent (year-on-year) was 2.04 per cent higher than the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2016 (-1.49%) and higher by 1.46 per cent points from rate recorded in the preceding quarter, which was revised to –0.91% from –0.52% due to revisions to crude output for March 2017.

About 15 economists surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted that the Nigerian economy extended 0.7 per cent in Q2 2017, the IMF projected a 0.8 per cent GDP growth rate for the country at the end of 2017, which would be aided by increase in crude oil price.

The preliminary results for the second quarter of the year released by the statistics agency showed the economic recovery was on the back of  significant growth recorded in  oil, agriculture, manufacturing and trade activities during the period under review.

The results revealed that Oil GDP recovered significantly from -11.63 per cent in Q2 2016 and -15.40 per cent in Q1 2017 to 1.64 per cent in Q2 2017.

But while Oil GDP expanded considerably in the second quarter of 2017, Non-oil GDP only grew at 0.45 per cent, down from 0.72 per cent in the preceding quarter and -0.38 in the corresponding period in 2016.

It also showed that agriculture continued its strong and positive growth, which it had maintained throughout the recession, growing by 3.01 per cent in Q2 2017, from 3.39 per cent in Q1 2017 and 4.53 per cent in Q2 2016.

Manufacturing retained its positive growth for the second consecutive quarter in Q2 2017, growing at 0.64 per cent compared to 1.36 per cent in Q1 2017 and -3.36 per cent in Q2 2016, while trade which has a dominant share of GDP remained negative at -1.62 per cent, but the contraction in the sector decelerated from the -3.08 per cent recorded in Q1 2017.

Also, electricity and gas and financial institutions sectors also recorded strong growths, with electricity and gas growing by 35.5 per cent, compared to -5.04 per cent in Q1 2017 and -10.46 per cent in Q2 2016 and financial institutions growing by 11.78 per cent in Q2 2017, compared to 0.60 per cent in Q1 2017 and -13.24 per cent in Q2 2016.

The results also showed that the industry sector grew positively by 1.45 per cent in Q2 2017, after nine consecutive quarters of negative growth since Q4 2014.

As a percentage of GDP, services retained the giant share of GDP at 53.73 per cent in Q2 2017, down by 1.94 per cent points (55.67 per cent) from the first quarter of 2017 and 54.80 per cent in Q2 2016; industries accounted for 23.31 per cent of GDP, compared to 22.90 recorded in Q1 2017 and 22.65 per cent in Q1 2016; while agriculture accounted for 22.97 per cent of GDP in the quarter under review, compared to 21.43 per cent in Q1 2017 and 22.55 per cent in Q2 2016.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent posts

  • Nigerian economy rebounds after five consecutive contractions

    FELIX OLOYEDE |   The Nigerian economy recorded its first growth since the first quarters of  2016 when it slipped into recession. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 0.55 Per cent in the second quarter of 2017 from -0.52 per cent contraction recorded in Q1 2017, data released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of […]

  • Laundry services: What it takes to start

    DANIEL ZUBAIR| With the ever evolving working population of 76.96 million  who daily engaged in how to survive and hardly have time to handle their domestic activities of which cleaning is pivotal, it makes laundry services a business with good potential in terms of client base and profit making. Being one of the largest small […]

  • NSE: Surging market signals economic revival

    TESLIM SHITTA-BEY| With four months left in the year 2017 investors have begun to count their gains as the Nigerian stock market has soared ahead at a thundering pace. The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Shares Index (ASI), a measure of how well the market has done over the year, has grown by a thundering 31.38 […]

  • 2019 : The Turaki’s last dance

    AYOOLA OLAOLUWA | Former vice president Atiku Abubakar’s ultimate retirement from active politics had been predicted on several occasions by political analysts. Virtually everyone, except himself, had written him off after his failed bid to upstage his former boss president Obasanjo. The pundits could however be forgiven in their assessment of his future chances. He […]

  • Uncertainty dogs disbursement of Cabotage Funds

    FUNSO OLOJO| Alleged official highhandedness, secrecy and uncertainty have continued to stall the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Funds (CVFF) 13 years after it was introduced to render assistance to an army of cash strapped indigenous ship owners. In what appears to be an interplay of sour politics and fat layers of official secrecy, […]

  • Olubadan, Ladoja declare war over Ajimobi’s controversial chieftaincy saga

    OLUSESAN LAOYE| Despite what Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the Oyo state governor described as his good intention in appointing 21 new obas in Ibadan land, it appears that his intention is now a source division and disagreement with Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba saliu Adetynji and some prominent people.. Last week Sunday, Governor Ajimobi appointed 21 […]

  • Tony Nwoye: His victory and the odds

    OBINNA EZUGWU | Few people saw Nwoye’s emergence coming. Beyond the shores of Anambra State, he is hardly known. In the House of Representatives where he is a member, he is rarely in the news, and when compared to Senator Andy Uba, a colossus in the state politics who almost single handedly put him in […]

  • Breweries battle poor returns on lager

    OKEY ONYENWEAKU Almost all sectors of the economy have got bloodied as a result of a crippling economic recession which has seen five consecutive quarters of negative growth until the marginal reversal of 0.52 per cent in the first quarter of 2017. The brewery sector is no exception. However, what comes as a bit of […]

  • H1 RESULTS : Okonkwo pushes Fidelity to the big league

    OKEY ONYENWEAKU| Fidelity Bank pushed against a recessionary headwind in half year (H1) 2017 to raise investors’ hopes of an attractive dividend pay-out by year end as gross earnings grew more than 20 per cent above the gross income posted in the contemporary period of 2016. Year-to-date capital yield on the banks listed stock was […]

  • Ikpeazu, Onu, Anya, others drum support for made in Nigeria goods at Hallmark lecture

    OBINNA EZUGWU| Prominent Nigerians have emphasized the need for Nigeria to develop its export capacity, insisting it is the only way out of the current economic recession. They made this declaration at the August 2017 Edition of Business Hallmark’s Public Policy Forum (PPF), with the theme: “The Made in Nigeria Campaign and National Economic Revival”, […]

  • Liquid detergent production

    DANIEL ZUBAIR | The business outlook for liquid soap or detergent production like every other viable small scale business that demands investment of skills and capital, must be given a fair deal of a business name, NAFDAC registration and a defined operating environment such like a structured warehouse. If given the necessary packaging and a […]

  • Access Bank Redeems $350 million Eurobond

      Access Bank Plc has announced the final redemption of the $350,000,000.00 Eurobond Notes due July 25, 2017.    The Securities were issued in 2012 by Access Finance B.V. – a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank – on the back of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of the Bank. In October 2016, holders of $113 Million of this note elected […]

  • UBA: it is United Bank for Africa, but how does it unite with customers in Nigeria?

    ENIOLA ILORI   United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is one of Africa’s largest financial institutions with operations in 19 African countries and three global financial centers; New York, London and Paris. With well over eight million customers, and 700 offices across the globe, UBA is obviously a leading brand in Africa, and beyond. Its […]

  • Nigeria partners Morocco on agric insurance to boost diversification

    EMEKA EJERE| Nigeria and Morocco last week raised a steering committee to develop a sustainable crop insurance scheme for the country in a move expected to boost agriculture and economic diversification. Agricultural insurance premium financing is one important but neglected area government ought to pay attention to in its efforts to boost food production in […]

  • 2O19: Voters’ camps shall be for, or against restructuring –Chekwas Okorie

    National chairman of the United Progressive Party [UPP], Chief Chekwas Okorie, has come up with a startling prediction – that the currently, raging divide of ‘Restructuring’ will separate political parties and candidates in the 2O19 general elections, whereby voters would flow with the candidates who represent what they believe in. In his interview with CHIBUISI […]

  • President Buhari’s return fuels more controversy

    OBINNA EZUGWU After spending 104 days in London, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, having significantly recovered from his undisclosed ailment fortnight ago, returned to the country. The generality of his party members and supporters were happy to welcome him back after such long absence. Rallies were held in Abuja, Kaduna, Ekiti, Benue, Enugu and elsewhere. Kogi […]


Categories

Visit us on Google+