Nigerian banks shine in Ghana

By JOHNMARK UKOKO

Nigerian banks have been credited with “revolutionizing “the banking sector in Ghana, due to the many innovations they brought to Ghana’s banking sector.

The Ghana Deputy Minister of Trade and Investment Hon. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah said in Lagos that the innovation and transformation of the Ghana’s banking sector is credited to the Nigerian banks which invaded the country.

He disclosed that before the advent of Nigerian banks, his country’s banks usually demanded for their accounts holders to keep some minimum balance in their accounts, which the Nigerian banks have succeeded to stop.

“I must be honest to admit that the current transformation in our banking sector is credited to Nigerian banks. Before your banks came, our banks formally demand accounts holders to have a minimum balance in their accounts, until Nigerian banks came out to say you don’t need to have a minimum balance in your accounts before our local banks changed their condition.”

Ahenkorah also commended the Nigerian banks for the prompt services they render their customers, adding that despite all the transformation Nigerian banks have brought to his country there is still room for improvement.He appealed to the other Nigerian banks that have not establish their presence in his country to emulate the ones that have established their presence in his country.

According to him, I know your country has many banks. Some of these banks have not come to Ghana to establish their presence, we are calling on these banks to come over to our country and invest. Our government has open door policy for our brothers and sisters in other African countries to come over to Ghana and invest.

We are appealing to the nationals of all the African countries to come over to Ghana and invest. Africans must learn to trade with one another instead of the nationals of other continents.