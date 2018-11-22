Nigeria storms London Confab with mining opportunities

Nigeria is planning to unveil its investment opportunities in the mining industry to foreign investors.

Mr Ishaku Kigbu, the Special Assistant to the Minister of State in Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Kigbu, the Minister of State, Abubakar Bwari, is preparing for the Mining and Money London conference, where he would unveil mining opportunities available in Nigeria to leading International mining investors.

According to him, the minister who is one of the key personalities at the conference will use the forum to woo investors to invest in the country’s mining industry.

Kigbu said the minister who would be making a presentation on November 27, would use the window to achieve a renewed deal-making and unparalleled networking in line with the present administration’s diversification plan.

The “Mines and Money London Conference’’ is a leading international conference series for mining investment and capital raising aimed at identifying new investment opportunities in the sector.

The conference which is the 16th edition would hold from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28 in London.

In the last 16 years, the conference has been the definitive meeting place for the entire international mining and financial community.

This year’s edition planned to go a step further with an opportunity for miners, investors and financiers to brainstorm on a round table one -on-one basis.

No fewer than 2,500 miners, investors, financiers and industry experts from more than 75 countries are expected to attend the conference. (NAN)

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook