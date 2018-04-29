Nigeria, others need competitive exports to develop – UK Ambassador

321 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The United Kingdom has advised the Nigerian government and other developing countries to engage in competitive exports to attain the ‘developed’ status.

British High-Commissioner, Mr Paul Arkwright, made the recommendation on Friday during his appearance on a special programme on Channels Television.

The programme, which also featured the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, and two others, aimed at reviewing the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which held recently in London.

“The fact is if you talk to any economist who understands the way developing counties emerge from poverty into a state where they are no longer developing but developed countries, the one key thing that turns them from developing to developed countries is competitive exports,” Mr Arkwright said.

He said while the Commonwealth tries to reduce the barriers faced by developing countries in the area of trade, it does not mean that they would be flooded with cheap goods from other countries.

The British High-Commissioner stressed that the developing nations have no other option than to trade in a global world.

He noted that leaders of the 53 Commonwealth nations who attended CHOGM 2018 made very important and relevant commitments.

Arkwright added that the organisation would continue to be more relevant, as CHOGM was about increasing intra-commonwealth trade by facilitating trade among member-countries.

According to him, the world trade has increased enormously and the trade between two Commonwealth countries is 20 per cent cheaper, compared with the trade with non-commonwealth countries.

The British Envoy added that there has been a massive trade among the member-countries, pointing out that the trade between the United Kingdom and Nigeria is huge.

On the gains of CHOGM 2018, he said the commonwealth is not just about the UK but it is a family of nations and every member-nation stands the chance of equal benefit.

