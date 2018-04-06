Nigeria needs support of respectable clergy, says Presidency

257 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The Presidency has called on respectable clergy across the country to support Nigeria, especially as the country prepares for its forthcoming general elections.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said this on Friday in Abuja while receiving pastors of the Gospel Faith Mission International led by the Deputy General Overseer of the Mission, Pastor Emmanuel Oluwayemi.

In a statement from the Presidency, he called on religious leaders in the country to continue to pray for the unity, peace and prosperity of the nation.

“As we approach the election year, please continue to pray that all will be well with our country. People are getting desperate to ensure that their desires, often ill-motivated, are actualized; but by the prayers of spiritual fathers like you, it will be well with the country,” Adesina said.

He added that God is the ultimate solution to all challenges and that no man has the solution to happenings around him.

The presidential aide commended the Mission for its choice to offer spiritual support to the government and reiterated that President Muhammadu Buhari is not a religious bigot and can never be one.

Earlier, Pastor Oluwayemi told the Adesina that the church and the nation have a lot to do together, especially at this time when there is tension in the land.

He explained that the role of the church was to advise and pray for leaders of the country as commanded by God in the scriptures.

The Deputy General Overseer also acknowledged their role as co-builders in Nigeria to ensure that there is fairness and justice in the nation, noting that the Mission would continue to provide backup support for the government rather than heat up the polity.

He also prayed that God’s hands would continue to be on the President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and other elected people in the country.