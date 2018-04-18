" /> //pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
Nigeria may not benefit from improved economic growth says World Bank Group

From OKEY ONYENWEAKU in Washington D.C.

Nigeria may not benefit from the improved global economic expansion as a result of her overdependence on crude oil for expected additional revenues the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said in its Economic Outlook for 2018.

Maurice Obstfeld, Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department at the IMF, holds a press briefing on the World Economic Outlook during the 2018 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group at IMF Headquarters in Washington, DC, April 17, 2018.

IMF said yesterday in Washington D.C USA that many commodity exporting countries which don’t have strategic plans for economic diversification may not be able to harness the opportunities from the global growth expected in 2018.

The Bretton Woods Institutions said those that are not commodity exporters could expect longer -term growth rates comparable to pre-crisis rates.

Speaking to Journalists from across the World in Washington, at the World Economic Outlook, Economic Counsellor and Director of Research Department, IMF, Mr Maurice Obstfeld said many commodity exporters would not have pleasant growth experiences despite the improved outlook for commodity prices.

The IMF notes that emerging and developing economies present a diverse picture, and among those that are not commodity exporters, some can expect longer term growth rates comparable to pre-2007/2008 crises rates.

‘’Many commodity exporters will not be so lucky, however despite some improvement in the outlook for commodity prices. Those countries will need to diversify their economies to boost future growth and resilience’’

Mr. Obstfeld explained that the upgraded global growth forecast for the year 2018 stood at 3.9 per cent.

According to him, the forecast was based on continuing strong performance in the Euro zone, Japan, China, and the United States, all of whom grew above expectations last year.

‘’We also project near-term improvements for several other emerging markets and developing economies, including some recovery in commodity exporters. Continuing to power the world economy’s upswing are accelerations in investment and, notably, in trade ‘’, Obstfeld said.

‘’Looking at the largest economies, our 2018 growth projections, compared with our earlier October 2017 projections are 2.4 per cent for the Euro zone (up by 0.5 percentage point), 1.2 per cent for Japan(up by 0.5 per centage point), 6.6 per cent for China(up by 0.1 per centage point), and 2.9 per cent for the United States (up by 0.6 per centage point)’’  , he further explained.

Unfortunately, Nigeria is one of the major oil exporting countries which has just recovered from a 12-month economic recession. The nation has recorded a feeble 1.9 per cent GDP growth and is only gradually diversifying its economy into Agriculture and Telecoms.

However, experts believe that Nigeria’s renewed concentration on Agriculture was still at the primary production level which is not capable of lifting the  economy substantially enough to to compete with developed counterparts.

Earlier in the year, the World Bank had forecast that economic growth in Nigeria would be at least 2.5 per cent in 2018.

This was contained in the World Bank’s January 2018 Global Economic Prospect report.

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was expected to grow by 2.8 per cent in 2019 and 2020, while the forecast showed that global economic growth would go up to 3.1 per cent in the year 2018.

According to the bank, growth in Sub-Saharan Africa was projected to continue to rise to 3.2 per cent in 2018 and to 3.5 per cent in 2019, on the back of firming commodity prices and gradually strengthening domestic demand.

However, the report showed that growth would remain below pre-crisis averages, partly reflecting a struggle in larger economies to boost private investment.

 

