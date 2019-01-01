Nigeria has hope, future, says Former President Jonathan

There is hope and future for Nigeria, former President Goodluck Jonathan said a New Year message to Nigerians ahead next month’s general elections.

In a release issued on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze,Jonathan noted that Nigerains do not just have a New Year, it also presents them a new opportunity

He stated that 2019 offers the citizens a new opportunity to aspire for the realization of the dream of a prosperous nation.

The former President urged Nigerians to join hands with fellow citizens, irrespective of region and religion, to bring Nigeria ever closer to the dreams of its founding fathers.

He expressed optimism that “Nigeria would surmount them by God’s grace and our collective fidelity to the “Nigerian Dream.”

