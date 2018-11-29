Nigeria climbs three places in World Prosperity Index

Nigeria position improved three places on the 2018 Legatum Prosperity Index to become 129th among the world’s 149 countries.

The Legatum Prosperity Index is an annual ranking developed by the Legatum Institute, a division of the United Arab Emirates-based private investment firm, Legatum.

The annual prosperity index, which was published on LPI’s official website, www.prosperity.com, on Wednesday, showed that Nigeria, which scored 50.10 per cent, was overtaken by South Africa (68th), Ghana (84th) and Kenya (97th), among others.

The most populous African nation-state, like other countries on the list, was rated based on its rankings in Economic Quality (139th), Business Environment (66th), Governance (107th), Education (123rd), Health (143rd), Safety and Security (145th), Personal Freedom (111th), Social Capital (48th), and Natural Environment (104th).

The website said, “In the overall Prosperity Index rankings, Nigeria has climbed by three positions from 132 to 129 when compared to last year. Since the Prosperity Index began in 2006, Nigeria has moved down the rankings table by five places.

“In the Prosperity Pillar rankings, Nigeria performs best on Social Capital and Business Environment and scores lowest on the Safety and Security pillar. The biggest positive change, compared to last year, came in Business Environment increasing by 12 places, whereas they dropped one place on Safety and Security.”

The list was topped by Norway, which retained its position from 2017, while Afghanistan claimed the 149th position.

Other countries in the top 10 were New Zealand, Finland, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, United Kingdom, Canada, Netherlands and Ireland.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook