Nigeria-centric restaurant, Labule, opens new outlet in Lagos

Labule, Nigeria-centric restaurant, operated by an indigenous company, Roots Foods Limited, offering real Nigerian local delicacies in a unique environment that combines the setting of a modern quick service restaurant with that of an African setting of a local ‘buka’, has opened a new outlet on Admiralty Road in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The brand name, Labule, is coined from a Yoruba phrase, which means ‘In the village’. The Idea of the business was conceptualized with the sole aim of catering to Nigerians and lovers of Nigeria, especially those who take pride in their rich culture and identity of which food is a key component.

The new outlet, which was formally unveiled on Saturday November 11, 2017, was declared open by one of Nigeria’s Veteran Broadcaster, Bimbo Oloyede.

The formal opening event was attended by a large number of guests drawn from different walks of life with a good representation from the world of Arts and Entertainment.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the new outlet, the Managing Director/Chief Chef, Mrs. Binta Adisa, disclosed that the opening of the new outlet in Lekki is in response to the yearnings of Labule’s numerous customers living and working around the Lekki/Ikoyi axis of Lagos who have had the opportunity to eat at the main outlet in Ogudu GRA, Lagos.

Adisa stated that the new Lekki outlet is in line with the brand’s vision of promoting the best of food and culture. She also disclosed that since the Ogudu outlet opened in May 2014, customers have come from all parts of Lagos and beyond to savour the taste and unique experience that Labule offers.

“Apart from serving authentic Nigerian meals with the touch of home cooking, we also provide an environment that makes you take pride in your culture. We will also be serving unique Nigerian snacks and fries. Beyond food, Labule is also collaborating with Bellaafricana, a key promoter of Afrocentric creative businesses, to sell quality products and accessories at the new Lekki outlet” she said.

She declared that the company is delighted to add to the culinary and cultural landscape of Lekki and its suburbs. She promised to make every encounter with the restaurant an unforgettable food and cultural experience.

“We have received several requests from our customers demanding for Labule outlets in different parts of Lagos. But as a brand, we have carefully chosen Lekki Phase 1 at this moment as the destination of an extension of the restaurant,” she said.

Adisa noted that the outlet would be providing food offerings that transcend the regular Yoruba delicacies, stating that cuisines from the South East, South-South and other parts of Nigeria would be available for customers.

Commenting further on what customers stand to gain from the outlet, Adisa explained that it would be open for other activities that include meetings, culturally themed events, art exhibitions as well as book readings among others.